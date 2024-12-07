The NFL fined Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram for a late hit after he defended Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, among Week 13 fines announced Saturday.

Also, the Chicago Bears' Tyrique Stevenson was fined for tripping a player on the sideline, and the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens was fined — twice — for for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Engram was fined $11,255, Stevenson $19,697 and Pickens $10,231 for each, totaling $20,462.

Engram was among a number of Jacksonville players who went after Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair after he delivered a violent late hit on Lawrence as the quarterback was attempting to slide. Lawrence was carted off the field after the shot to the facemask, a hit that caused a sideline-clearing brawl and a second scuffle a few minutes later. Lawrence was ruled out of the game with a concussion and shut down for the season.

Stevenson was caught in a sideline mix-up with Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was flagged on the play for tossing the ball at the defensive back's face. Stevenson appeared to have stuck his leg out as Williams momentum took him out of bounds after a play. Williams fell, got up and tossed the ball at Stevenson.

The wide receiver Pickens was fined for taunting in the first quarter and a violent gesture in the third quarter against the Bengals.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL