The National Football League's free agency period officially starts on Wednesday with players now free to negotiate with teams. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.

Packers to sign Jacobs in a surprise move

In a surprising move, the Green Bay Packers are expected to land running back Josh Jacobs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

A two-time Pro Bowler, Jacobs is a five-year pro out of Alabama. In 13 games this past season, he rushed for 805 yards on 233 carries with six TDs.

He had spent the entirety of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

What this means for the Packers' incumbent feature back, Aaron Jones, remains to be seen with the team and Jones having been in discussions on a reworked deal.

Davis goes to Jags on three-year deal

The Jaguars are signing former Bill Gabe Davis to a three-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Jaguars are signing #Bills WR Gabe Davis to a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The 24-year-old Floridian played in 17 games for the Bills in 2023, catching 45 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was drafted by the Bills with the 128th overall pick from UCF and played in 47 career games for the Bills, making 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Davis set a career high in receiving in 2022, going for 836 yards on 48 receptions.

Davis joins Bills teammate Mitch Morse in heading to Jacksonville.

Wilkins gets paid by Raiders

Christian Wilkins is signing a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Rapoport.

Splash: One of the top free agents is off the market, as #Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins is headed to the #Raiders, sources say.



He gets a 4-year deal worth $110M base value that includes $84.75M guaranteed in a contract done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/aKwKFIfU5T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Wilkins, a first-round pick in 2019, cemented himself as a starter during his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins and started 77 games during his first five seasons.

In 2022, he made 98 tackles to set a single-season NFL record for a defensive tackle.

Since entering the league, the 28-year-old has been one of the best run-stoppers in the league at his position, and his 39% run stop win rate since 2019 ranks eighth among qualified defensive tackles.

Wilkins played in 17 games for the Fins last season, recording a career-high nine sacks and tallying 65 combined tackles and a forced fumble.

Pollard to Smashville

The Tennessee Titans have signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports.

The #Titans are giving former #Cowboys RB Tony Pollard a 3-year deal worth $24M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The 26-year-old heads home to play for the Titans after rushing for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns in his fifth season in the Lone Star State with the Cowboys.

A Memphis product, Pollard was given the keys to the backfield after the Cowboys said goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott.

Pollard garnered his first-career Pro-Bowl nod last season (2022) for his career-high 1,007 rushing yards and 371 receiving yards.

Pollard's signing signals the end of Derrick Henry's time with the Titans.

Bakhtiari thanks Titletown

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari penned a letter to fans on X Monday to thank fans.

A lot of emotion in this. I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain. I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance… pic.twitter.com/dnc7gkKSAC — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 11, 2024

"A lot of emotion in this. I just want to say thank you Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain," he said.

Bakhtiari played in one game for the Packers in 2023 as a knee injury forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Bakhtiari was also limited to one game in the 2021 season.

The 32-year-old Californian has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Pack.

Bakhtiari earned Pro-Bowl honours in 2016, 2019-20 and was All-Pro in 2018, 2020.

Cousins to the Dirty Birds?

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will hit free agency and begin discussions with the Atlanta Falcons as soon as the tampering window opens, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Kirk Cousins will hit free agency and begin discussions with Atlanta as soon as the tampering window opens in 90 minutes, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Cousins suffered an Achilles injury that limited the 35-year-old to eight games with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Cousins threw for 311 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions in that time.

Cousins has spent the last six seasons with the Vikings (2018-23), earning Pro-Bowl nods in 2019, 2021-22.

The former Michigan State Spartan began his NFL career with Washington before signing the league's first fully guaranteed deal with the Vikings in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent.

Cousins leaves the Vikings third all-time in passing with 23,265 yards.

Lewis re-signs with Bills

Cornerback Cam Lewis is re-signing to a two-year, $4 million deal with the Bills, Schefter reports.

Bills CB Cam Lewis is resigning a two-year, $4 million deal with Buffalo, per his agent @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Lewis played in 17 games for the Bills in 2023, making 17 solo tackles.

The 26-year-old from Detroit has played all four of his NFL seasons with the Bills (2020-23).

Broncos to sign S Jones to three-year deal

The Broncos plan to sign former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to a three-year deal.

Denver is on the board: https://t.co/ITFAr5nt1F — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Jones has spent the last four seasons in South Beach, racking up 36 solo tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 2023.

Vikings bolster pass rush with Greenard

The Vikings are signing star pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard, according to Rapoport.

Greenard recorded 12.5 sacks with the Texans last season on top of a career-high 36 solo tackles.

Greenard, 26, was drafted by the Texans with the 90th overall pick in 2020 out of Florida.

Bills make Dawkins among league's highest-paid tackles

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is signing a three-year $60.5 million contract extension with the team, making him the fourth-highest paid at the position, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bills three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins is signing a three-year, $60.5 million extension, per sources. The deal is expected to make Dawkins the fourth highest-paid tackle in the league. pic.twitter.com/hcOhFisJBn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The 29-year-old Temple University has played his entire seven-year career with the Bills, all at left tackle.

Dawkins is coming off three straight Pro Bowl nods (2021-23) and has played in 112 games for the Bills since being drafted in 2017.

Bears sign RB Swift to three-year contract

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with running back D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The #Bears have agreed to terms with RB D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



After a career year with the #Eagles, Swift heads to Chicago to be a big piece in Shane Waldron’s offense. Deal negotiated by his agent Trevon Smith. pic.twitter.com/mawmj7yf5e — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Swift spent the 2023 season with the Eagles, rushing for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries.

The Georgia product broke into the NFL with the Lions in 2020, rushing for 521 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Swift played three seasons in the Motor City before being traded to his hometown Eagles in the off-season.

A dual threat at the running back position, Swift has rushed for 2,729 yards and added another 1,412 in the air.

49ers bring back QB Allen

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed quarterback Brandon Allen, Ian Rapoport reports.

The #49ers are re-signing QB Brandon Allen, source said. An excellent presence in their QB room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Allen, 31, spent the 2023 season with the Niners after stops in Cincinnati with the Bengals (2020-22) and the Denver Broncos in 2019.

Colts, Pittman Jr. reach deal, say goodbye to franchise tag

The Colts and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. have agreed to terms on a three-year, $70 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

For the #Colts and Michael Pittman, it's a 3-year, $70M deal that can reach up to $71.5M max, source said. $46M guaranteed. https://t.co/9zViqAiWcF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Pittman was recently signed to the franchise tag deadline after posting a career-high 1,152 yards and four touchdowns for the Colts in 2023.

Pittman was drafted by the Colts with the 34th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of USC.

In 62 career NFL games, Pittman has 336 receptions for 3,662 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Eagles sign Dickerson to four-year extension

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday they have signed offensive lineman Landon Dickerson to a four-year extension.

Dickerson, 25, made 16 starts for the Eagles last season.

The North Carolina native and product of Florida State was drafted by the Eagles with the 37th overall pick in 2021.

Knox, Bills reworks deal to lessens cap hit

Tight end Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bill have agreed to rework his contract to lessen his $14.4 million cap hit.

The #Bills and tight end Dawson Knox have agreed to a reworked contract that lessens his $14.4M cap hit this year, per source. More needed space for Buffalo. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024

The 27-year-old inked a four-year, $53.6 million deal with the team in September of 2022.

A native of Tennessee, Knox, the Ole Miss product was limited to 12 games in 2023. Knox finished the season with 186 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions

Higgins wants out

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new… pic.twitter.com/T0qy7uMu8n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Schefter notes that Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023.

Limited to 12 games due to injury last season, Higgins had 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He topped the 1,000-yard in 2022 and 2021 after finishing with 908 yards as a rookie in 2020.

The Oak Ridge, Tenn., native was drafted by the Bengals out of Clemson with the 33rd overall pick in 2020.

Higgins played in 16 games his rookie season, putting up 908 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions.

The Bengals recently placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old.

Morse lands in Jacksonville

Centre Mitch Morse and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a two-year, $10.5 million deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Morse, 31, was among the many mass cuts by the Buffalo Bills last week.

The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Morse, released by the #Bills last week, reunites with Doug Pederson, his offensive coordinator with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/kaCr3ewWgn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

A former Kansas City Chief (2015-18), Morse had played five seasons with the Bills (2019-2023), making 77 starts at centre for the Bills and earning Pro-Bowl honours in 2022.

Lions lock up G Glasgow

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with guard Graham Glasgow on a three-year, $20 million deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

The #Lions have agreed to terms with G Graham Glasgow to remain in Detroit, source says. It’s a three-year, $20 million deal with $9.5 million in guarantees. pic.twitter.com/qMs1615bpc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Colts sign LB Franklin to three-year extension

The 31-year-old from Aurora, Ill., made 15 starts for the Lions in 2023, his fifth season with the team after spending three seasons with the Denver Broncos (2020-2022).

The Indianapolis Colts have signed linebacker Zaire Franklin to a three-year, $31.26 million contract, Franklin's agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln told ESPN's Adam Schefter before the start of free agency.

Colts are signing linebacker Zaire Franklin to a 3-year $31.26 million contract extension. The deal was confirmed by his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/6I53NaKj6f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Franklin, 27, completed his sixth season with the Colts after being drafted out of Syracuse with the 235th overall pick in 2018.

The Philadelphia, Penn., native played in 16 games at linebacker for the Colts, making a team-leading 107 solo tackles. He added 1.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

In 98 career NFL games, Franklin has tallied 440 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception.