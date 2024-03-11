SCOREBOARD

NFL Free Agency Blog: Jags sign C Morse

The National Football League's free agency period officially starts on Wednesday with players free to negotiate Monday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.

Morse lands in Jacksonville 

Centre Mitch Morse and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a two-year, $10.5 million deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Morse, 31, was among the many mass cuts by the Buffalo Bills last week. 

A former Kansas City Chief (2015-18), Morse had played five seasons with the Bills (2019-2023), making 77 starts at centre for the Bills and earning Pro-Bowl honours in 2022. 

 

Lions lock up G Glasgow 

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with guard Graham Glasgow on a three-year, $20 million deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 

The 31-year-old from Aurora, Ill., made 15 starts for the Lions in 2023, his fifth season with the team after spending three seasons with the Denver Broncos (2020-2022).

 

Colts sign LB Franklin to three-year extension 

The Indianapolis Colts have signed linebacker Zaire Franklin to a three-year, $31.26 million contract, Franklin's agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln told ESPN's Adam Schefter before the start of free agency. 

Franklin, 27, completed his sixth season with the Colts after being drafted by them out of Syracuse with the 235th overall pick in 2018. 

The Philadelphia, Penn., native played in 16 games at linebacker for the Colts, making a team-leading 107 solo tackles. He added 1.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. 

In 98 career NFL games, Franklin has tallied 440 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception.