The National Football League's free agency period officially starts on Wednesday with players free to negotiate Monday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.

Cousins to the Dirty Birds?

Veteran quarter Kirk Cousins will hit free agency and begin discussions with the Atlanta Falcons as soon as the tampering window opens, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Kirk Cousins will hit free agency and begin discussions with Atlanta as soon as the tampering window opens in 90 minutes, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Cousins suffered an Achilles injury that limited the 35-year-old to eight games with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Cousins threw for 311 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions in that time.

Cousins has spent the last six seasons with the Vikings (2018-23), earning Pro-Bowl nods in 2019, 2021-22.

The former Michigan St. Spartan began his NFL career with the then-Washington Redskins before signing the league's first fully guaranteed deal with the Vikings in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent.

Cousins leaves the Vikings third all-time in passing with 23,265 yards.

Knox, Bills reworks deal to lessens cap hit

Tight end Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bill have agreed to rework his contract to lessen his $14.4 million cap hit.

The #Bills and tight end Dawson Knox have agreed to a reworked contract that lessens his $14.4M cap hit this year, per source. More needed space for Buffalo. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2024

The 27-year-old inked a four-year, $53.6 million deal with the team in September of 2022.

A native of Tennessee, Knox, a product of Ole Miss, was limited to 12 games in 2023. Knox finished the season with 186 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions

Higgins wants out

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new… pic.twitter.com/T0qy7uMu8n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Schefter notes that Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023.

Limited to 12 games due to injury last season, Higgins had 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He topped the 1,000-yard in 2022 and 2021 after finishing with 908 yards as a rookie in 2020.

The Oak Ridge, Tenn., native was drafted by the Bengals out of Clemson with the 33rd overall pick in 2020.

Higgins played in 16 games his rookie season, putting up 908 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions.

The Bengals recently placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old.

Morse lands in Jacksonville

Centre Mitch Morse and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a two-year, $10.5 million deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Morse, 31, was among the many mass cuts by the Buffalo Bills last week.

The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Morse, released by the #Bills last week, reunites with Doug Pederson, his offensive coordinator with the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/kaCr3ewWgn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

A former Kansas City Chief (2015-18), Morse had played five seasons with the Bills (2019-2023), making 77 starts at centre for the Bills and earning Pro-Bowl honours in 2022.

Lions lock up G Glasgow

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with guard Graham Glasgow on a three-year, $20 million deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

The #Lions have agreed to terms with G Graham Glasgow to remain in Detroit, source says. It’s a three-year, $20 million deal with $9.5 million in guarantees. pic.twitter.com/qMs1615bpc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

Colts sign LB Franklin to three-year extension

The 31-year-old from Aurora, Ill., made 15 starts for the Lions in 2023, his fifth season with the team after spending three seasons with the Denver Broncos (2020-2022).

The Indianapolis Colts have signed linebacker Zaire Franklin to a three-year, $31.26 million contract, Franklin's agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln told ESPN's Adam Schefter before the start of free agency.

Colts are signing linebacker Zaire Franklin to a 3-year $31.26 million contract extension. The deal was confirmed by his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/6I53NaKj6f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Franklin, 27, completed his sixth season with the Colts after being drafted by them out of Syracuse with the 235th overall pick in 2018.

The Philadelphia, Penn., native played in 16 games at linebacker for the Colts, making a team-leading 107 solo tackles. He added 1.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

In 98 career NFL games, Franklin has tallied 440 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception.