NFL on TSN/CTV Broadcast Schedule

TSN, CTV and CTV2 are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games all the way up to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information. The NFL Lives Here.

NFL RedZone

Each Sunday during the season, fans who subscribe to TSN and RDS can access NFL RedZone through the network’s leading digital platforms – including TSN.ca, RDS.ca, the TSN app, and the RDS app.

This page will be updated as any changes to NFL programming on CTV, TSN, and RDS are confirmed.

Pre-Season Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) Network Thursday, August 3, 2023 Jets vs. Browns (Hall of Fame) 7pm TSN2 Thursday, August 10, 2023 Vikings vs. Seahawks 10pm TSN2/CTV2 BC Saturday, August 19, 2023 Cowboys vs. Seahawks 10pm TSN 1/3 Monday, August 21, 2023 Ravens vs. Commanders 7pm TSN 1/3 Thursday, August 24, 2023 Colts vs. Eagles 8pm TSN2 Friday, August 25, 2023 Lions vs. Panthers 8pm TSN2 Saturday, August 26, 2023 Seahawks vs. Packers 1pm TSN5 Sunday, August 27, 2023 Texans vs. Saints 8pm TSN2

Thursday Night Football Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) Network Thursday, September 7, 2023 Lions vs. Chiefs 7pm TSN1/3/4/CTV2 Thursday, September 14, 2023 Vikings vs. Eagles 7pm TSN1/3/CTV2 (JIP TSN4/5 @7:30) Thursday, September 21, 2023 Giants vs. 49ers 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, September 28, 2023 Lions vs. Packers 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, October 5, 2023 Bears vs. Commanders 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, October 12, 2023 Broncos vs. Chiefs 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, October 19, 2023 Jaguars vs. Saints 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, October 26, 2023 Buccaneers vs. Bills 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, November 2, 2023 Titans vs. Steelers 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, November 9, 2023 Panthers vs. Bears 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, November 16, 2023 Bengals vs. Ravens 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, November 23, 2023 Packers vs. Lions Noon TSN/CTV2 Thursday, November 23, 2023 Commanders vs. Cowboys 4pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, November 23, 2023 49ers vs. Seahawks 7:30pm TSN/CTV Friday, November 24, 2023 Dolphins vs. Jets 3pm TSN/CTV Thursday, November 30, 2023 Seahawks vs. Cowboys 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, December 7, 2023 Patriots vs. Steelers 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, December 14, 2023 Chargers vs. Raiders 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, December 21, 2023 Saints vs. Rams 7pm TSN/CTV2 Thursday, December 28, 2023 Jets vs. Browns 7pm TSN/CTV2

Saturday Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) Network Saturday, December 16, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Saturday, December 16, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Saturday, December 16, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 7:30pm TSN Saturday, December 23, 2023 Bengals vs. Steelers 4:30pm TSN/CTV Saturday, December 23, 2023 Bills vs. Chargers 7:30pm TSN/CTV Saturday, December 30, 2023 Lions vs. Cowboys 7:30pm TSN/CTV Saturday, January 6, 2024 TBD vs. TBD 3pm TSN/CTV Saturday, January 6, 2024 TBD vs. TBD 7:30pm TSN/CTV

Sunday Early Afternoon Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) Network Sunday, September 10, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN3 Sunday, September 17, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN1/4/5 Sunday, September 24, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, October 1, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, October 8, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, October 15, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, October 22, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, October 29, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, November 5, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, November 12, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, November 19, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, November 26, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, December 3, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, December 10, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, December 17, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, December 24, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, December 31, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN Sunday, January 7, 2024 TBD vs. TBD 1pm TSN

Sunday Late Afternoon Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) Network Sunday, September 10, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN3 Sunday, September 17, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN1/4 Sunday, September 24, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, October 1, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, October 8, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, October 15, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, October 22, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, October 29, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, November 5, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, November 12, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, November 19, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, November 26, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, December 3, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, December 10, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, December 17, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, December 24, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, December 31, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN Sunday, January 7, 2024 TBD vs. TBD 4pm TSN

Sunday Night Football Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) Network Sunday, September 10, 2023 Cowboys vs. Giants 7pm TSN3/5 (JIP TSN1/4 @ 8pm) Sunday, September 17, 2023 Dolphins vs. Patriots 7pm TSN1 (JIP TSN4 @ 8pm) Sunday, September 24, 2023 Steelers vs. Raiders 7pm TSN Sunday, October 1, 2023 Chiefs vs. Jets 7pm TSN Sunday, October 8, 2023 Cowboys vs. 49ers 7pm TSN Sunday, October 15, 2023 Giants vs. Bills 7pm TSN Sunday, October 22, 2023 Dolphins vs. Eagles 7pm TSN Sunday, October 29, 2023 Bears vs. Chargers 7pm TSN Sunday, November 5, 2023 Bills vs. Bengals 7pm TSN Sunday, November 12, 2023 Jets vs. Raiders 7pm TSN Sunday, November 19, 2023 Vikings vs. Broncos 7pm TSN Sunday, November 26, 2023 Ravens vs. Chargers 7pm TSN Sunday, December 3, 2023 Chiefs vs. Packers 7pm TSN Sunday, December 10, 2023 Eagles vs. Cowboys 7pm TSN Sunday, December 17, 2023 Ravens vs. Jaguars 7pm TSN Sunday, December 24, 2023 Patriots vs. Broncos 7pm TSN Sunday, December 31, 2023 Packers vs. Vikings 7pm TSN Sunday, January 7, 2024 TBD vs. TBD 7pm TSN