The NFL Players Association will appeal an arbitrator’s ruling regarding collusion by owners over quarterback salaries, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a legal matter, said the union has been having ongoing discussions with its executive council about the matter. There’s no timeline for a decision that’ll be made by a standing appeals panel made up of three people.

On Jan. 14, arbitrator Christopher Droney ruled there wasn’t sufficient evidence of collusion by owners in contract negotiations with quarterbacks after the Cleveland Browns gave QB Deshaun Watson a record $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

The “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast first published the arbitrator’s decision.

Any attempt to collude to keep salaries down violates the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the union.

