NFL playoffs headlines weekend action on TSN, TSN+

TSN and TSN+ have you covered with all of the action this weekend including a full slate of NFL playoff action, Australian Open, NBA, hockey coverage, and more.

NFL Wildcard Weekend

The NFL's postseason begins on Saturday with Super Wildcard Weekend as Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns take on C.J. Stroud and the AFC South champion Houston Texans.

Watch the Browns take on the Texans on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Flacco joined the Browns late in the season and helped the team to an 11-6 record to finish second in the AFC North while Stroud led the Texans to a division win with a 10-7 record as a rookie, after Houston finished last sweason with a 3-13-1 record.

Coverage then moves to Arrowhead Stadium where the AFC West winning Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins.

Watch the Chiefs battle the Dolphins on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes his return to Kansas City after spending his first six seasons with the Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls.

Two-time MVP winner Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are beginning their quest for their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

Sunday's coverage begins with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills taking on Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watch the Bills duel the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Allen led the NFL with 44 total touchdowns and became the first quarterback in NFL history to record four-straight seasons of 40 or more touchdowns and the Bills clinched the AFC East with a victory over the Dolphins in Week 18.

Rudolph went 3-0 as the Steelers' starting quarterback and helped lead them to the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in Week 18.

Coverage then moves to Dallas where Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

Watch the Cowboys faceoff against the Packers on Sunday LIVE at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Cowboys clinched the NFC East with a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 18 to secure home field against the Packers. Dallas had an 8-0 record at home while scoring 37.4 points per game with a 21.5 average margin of victory.

Love led the Packers to the playoffs after his first season as a starter, finishing seventh in passing yards (4,159) and second in touchdowns (32).

Sunday's coverage wraps up with Matthew Stafford making his playoff return to Detroit as his Los Angeles Rams take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

Watch the Rams vs. Lions on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Stafford played the first 12 seasons of his career in Detroit before he was traded to the Rams for Goff and draft picks in 2021. The 35-year-old quarterback helped the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021

Goff helped the Lions win their first division title since 1993 with a 12-5 record and are looking for their first playoff win since 1991.

Wildcard Weekend wraps up with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Monday LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN3/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Buccaneers clinched the AFC South title with a 9-8 record by defeating the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. Mayfield had the best season of his career, throwing for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first year in Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia limped into the playoffs after losing five of their last six games. The team's health has been a concern with Hurts (finger),and receivers A.J. Brown (knee), and Devonta Smith (ankle) all dealing with injuries.

Australian Open on TSN, TSN+

The first grand slam of the year begins on Saturday when the Australian Open gets underway.

Early round coverage of Day 1 of the Australian Open begins on Saturday live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. on TSN4/5, TSN+, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, and Milos Raonic will all take part on the men's side, while Leylah Annie Fernandez will represent Canada in the women's bracket.

No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic is looking for his 11th Australian Open title in the men's bracket while Iga Swiatek is looking for her first in the women's bracket.

Day 2 coverage of the Australian Open begins on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/3 and continues through the night on TSN3.

NBA on TSN, TSN+

Coverage of the NBA begins with a Friday night doubleheader with De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings taking on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers followed by Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans battling Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

NBA coverage on Friday begins LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Basketball fans can also see Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers face Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies on TSN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

On Saturday, viewers can watch Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on TSN2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Subscribers to TSN+ can also watch Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Weekend basketball coverage wraps up with Leonard and the Clippers battling Anthony Edwards and the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves on TSN2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Hockey Coverage on TSN

TSN's hockey coverage this weekend begins on Friday with an AHL battle in Ontario with the Toronto Marlies taking on the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN2.

The Women's under-18 World Championship continues from Switzerland on Saturday with the semifinals as the first game begins at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and the second matchup at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN4.

Viewers in the Ottawa Senators region can also see the Senators host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on TSN5.

On Sunday, the Women's U18 World Championship wraps up with the gold-medal game beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN1.

A full schedule of the Women's U18 World Championship can be found here.