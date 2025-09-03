The NFL season kicks off with Week 1 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are eight games in the 1 p.m. (ET) window and four games in the 4 p.m. window as the 2025 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

After working through the combine and pre-draft process, the draft, summer activities, training camp and preseason, it's finally time for this year's rookies to get their chance to shine on the NFL stage.

Ashton Jeanty Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders used the sixth-overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to select former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and last year's Heisman Trophy runner-up gets his first chance to showcase his talents to the NFL on Sunday afternoon.

Jeanty and the Raiders battle the New England Patriots in a clash of teams looking to bounce back from trying campaigns a season ago. The Raiders won just four games in the 2024-25 season.

A big portion of the problem for their offence, which finished 29th in scoring, was the complete lack of success in the running game. The Raiders averaged 79.8 rushing yards per game last season, worst in the NFL and more than 10 yards per game worse than the New York Jets in 31st.

“Man, it fires me up seeing the way that he runs,” Raiders quarterback Geno Smith said after their second preseason game.

“He's running through people and he's not shying away from contact. I think he's going to be a really special player. I think he's just got to keep working. There are a lot of things he can get better at, but to see him in space with the ball in his hands and how dynamic he is, it was great to see.”

Jeanty finished his final season at Boise State with 2,601 rushing yards, 27 shy of Barry Sanders' all-time single-season rushing record. The Raiders are hoping he can provide similar production in their opener and as the season progresses.

1pm

Miami @ Indianapolis

Pittsburgh @ NY Jets

Carolina @ Jacksonville

Arizona @ New Orleans

NY Giants @ Washington

Tampa Bay @ Atlanta

Cincinnati @ Cleveland

Las Vegas @ New England

Tennessee Titans

The top pick in April's draft belonged to the Tennessee Titans, who selected University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Now the 23-year-old gets his first taste of NFL action when the Titans travel to Denver to take on the vaunted Broncos defence.

Ward was given the keys to the Titans' offence almost out of the gate, with last year's primary starter, Will Levis, slated to miss the entire season after undergoing surgery to address a persistent shoulder issue.

Now he will need to find a way to revive an offence that finished in the bottom 10 in yardage, scoring and passing yardage.

Standing in his way will be a Broncos defence that features the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in defensive back Patrick Surtain II, finished in the top 10 in most major categories and tallied a league-high 63 sacks a year ago.

Ward was sheltered in limited preseason action, as head coach Brian Callahan was focused on the 6-foot-1 signal caller avoiding taking too many hits. Now, with the training wheels off and the games counting for real, Ward is excited to show what earned him the distinction of being this year's top draft pick.

“I just think I really got to show that gunslinger,” Ward said after the preseason finale. “And it’s with, you know, playing a full game. There’s also just coach Callahan having the trust in me like he does. So I’m going to put a lot on tape this year.”

Ward revitalized the University of Miami last year, leading the program to its best finish (10-3) and highest ranking (No. 4) since the 2017 season. His 39 touchdown passes led all passers in NCAA a year ago. Now he gets to show it off under the bright lights of the NFL.

4pm

San Francisco @ Seattle

Tennessee @ Denver

Detroit @ Green Bay

Houston @ LA Rams