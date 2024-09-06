The NFL is back in session with Week 1 action underway and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are eight games in the 1pm window and four in the 4pm window as the 2024 season explodes on to your screens and devices.

With the new season, we meet new players and here are two dynamic rookies to watch on RedZone in Week 1.

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears

Heisman Trophy winner, No. 1 overall pick and now Week 1 starter, the Caleb Williams era gets underway in Chicago as they host the Tennessee Titans to open the 2024 season.

Williams enters the league expected to help turn around the Bears franchise as well as be one of the most exciting players to watch each week.

Enthusiasm for what Williams can be is high among Bears fans and that extends all the way to the team’s head coach.

“It’s exciting, I’m excited to see him and I’m excited to see him lean on his teammates, because that’s what you have to do as a quarterback,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday. “He’s got guys around him that have played a lot of years, and again he’s a rookie, he’s just been leaning on those guys, getting the ball to those guys and letting them do their work. He’s just been leaning in and leaning on his teammates.”

Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old enters the league with a resume full of impressive numbers and accomplishments.

Last season with the USC Trojans, Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns while also rushing for 11 more majors.

In 2022, he posted 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns with 10 more scores on the ground as he was awarded the Heisman.

He won’t have to do it alone as his head coach alluded to, the Bears drafted Rome Odunze and acquired Keenan Allen to team with DJ Moore and create a dynamic receiving core.

Week 1 starts have not been kind to rookie QBs and No. 1 overall picks have not historically fared much better, but Williams enters the league with the kind of promise that could see him immediately buck those trends.

1pm on RedZone

Pittsburgh @ Atlanta

Arizona @ Buffalo

Tennessee @ Chicago

New England @ Cincinnati

Houston @ Indianapolis

Jacksonville @ Miami

Carolina @ New Orleans

Minnesota @ NY Giants

Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders

Williams will not be alone on Sunday as two other rookie QBs will be trying to defy history and get their teams off to winning starts.

The late afternoon slate will see Bo Nix lead the Denver Broncos on the road against the Seattle Seahawks and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels get his NFL career underway against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Daniels is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, collecting the award last year after posting 3,812 yards, 40 TDs and only four interceptions in 12 games with LSU.

He also rushed for 10 touchdowns a year after posting 11 on the ground for the Tigers.

Heading into his rookie QB's first NFL start, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn believes in the preparation Daniels has done to be ready for the moment.

“This is a cool customer and you’re always looking to see the next marker, the next marker and that’s why we were so intentional about what we did during training camp to hit all the marks along the way and no different than this, this is another step for him to go,” Quinn said on Wednesday. “Having that confidence to play well always comes from the preparation.”

The 23-year-old is expected to solidify the QB position for a Commanders team that has seen a procession of seven different starters in their last seven opening games that has included: Kirk Cousins, Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Carson Wentz and Sam Howell.

Now Daniels can take his first step towards being the solution.

4pm on RedZone

Las Vegas @ LA Chargers

Denver @ Seattle

4:25pm on RedZone

Dallas @ Cleveland

Washington @ Tampa Bay