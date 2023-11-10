The NFL season rolls into Week 10 and RedZone will once again bring you all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are six games in the 1pm window and four games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season rolls on.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 10.

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy again and that is a problem for the entire NFL.

Burrow suffered a strained right calf muscle in July and missed the remainder of camp and all preseason action before making his return in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

The 26-year-old stumbled out of the gate with a career-worst 82 yards and did not throw a touchdown pass as the Bengals were beaten 24-3 on the road.

The last four games have been vastly different, including stellar performances against three teams with playoff aspirations.

His stretch began with a 317 yard, three-touchdown game in a 34-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, which he followed up with two more TD passes and a win against the Seattle Seahawks.

He then carved up the San Francisco 49ers for three touchdowns and threw zero interception as the Bengals cruised to a 31-17 win. Burrow finished with a season-high 134.8 QB rating in that victory.

Last week he led the Bengals past the Buffalo Bills, adding another 348 yards and two touchdowns to his tally.

“I feel like going into every year that’s my goal, play better than I did the year before,” Burrow told the media on Wednesday. “Trending that way, but like I said, still a lot of football to be played, lot of plays to play, lot of games to play, lot of practices to get better. That’s how we have to take it.”

Burrow did not escape the Bills game completely unscathed as he did suffer an injury to a finger on his throwing hand, but it does not appear to be a concern going forward.

One thing that could be a concern for the fourth-year pivot is the health of his receiving corps as Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with a back injury he suffered in the victory over the Bills and Tee Higgins suffered a hamstring injury at practice on Wednesday.

Burrow has thrown 94 career regular-season touchdowns, 26 of those to Chase and 19 to Higgins, the top two targets throughout his career.

Tyler Boyd is third on that list with 15, including the team’s first major in their Week 8 victory over the 49ers.

1pm on RedZone

Houston @ Cincinnati

New Orleans @ Minnesota

Green Bay @ Pittsburgh

Tennessee @ Tampa Bay

San Francisco @ Jacksonville

Cleveland @ Baltimore

Detroit Lions Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions return from the bye week and look to continue their push towards the NFC North title. The Lions have not finished first in their division since 1993, when they played in the NFC Central.

One of the key cogs in their 6-2 start to the season is rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who has burst onto the scene and become an integral part of Detroit’s offence.

The 22-year-old caught eight passes for 57 yards and a touchdown as the Lions defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14 in Week 8, their most recent outing.

LaPorta already has a two touchdown game, finding the end zone twice in a Week 5 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Dan Campbell had high praise for his rookie in September, two games into his NFL career.

“He’s another one of those guys that just quietly gets better,” Campbell told the media in September. “You don’t always notice it in practice, but he works extremely hard, he takes it serious. In critical moments, he is highly competitive and that’s a guy that you can just tell he is not going to cower from those moments, he is a guy that wants to make a play, he wants to make a block and you can win with those guys.”

Overall, he has scored four majors in his eight NFL games, and posted a career-high 84 yards in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions selected LaPorta out of Iowa with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

4pm on RedZone

Atlanta @ Arizona

Detroit @ LA Chargers

4:25pm on RedZone

NY Giants @ Dallas

Washington @ Seattle