The NFL season continues with Week 10 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

This week, one Justin does the throwing and one Justin does the receiving, two stars that are each key reasons their teams are off to great starts in the 2024 NFL season.

Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings

When it comes to big, explosive plays, one of the current masters of the craft is Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

The three-time Pro Bowler enters his Week 10 matchup second in the NFL with 783 receiving yards on just 48 catches, the 11th most across the NFL.

He is tops in 20+ yard plays with 15 and also posted the longest reception of the season in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers.

With his team up 3-0 in the second quarter, Jefferson broke down the middle of the field past two defenders, hauled in a pass and went 97 yards to pay dirt. It was one of seven catches he made for 133 yards in a 23-17 victory over the defending NFC champions.

The 25-year-old has eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark three times this season, including his last two outings.

In Week 8 he caught eight passes for 115 yards in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and last week he accounted for 137 yards on seven catches in a 21-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

He also found the end zone once in each of the first four games this season and has five scores heading to Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We feel like, as long as we don’t hurt ourselves, we’re going to dominate any defence,” Jefferson said on Thursday. “That’s the confidence that we have every single matchup no matter who we’re going up against. We’ve just got to all do our jobs, not create penalties pre-snap to get us into those bad situations.”

Jefferson has faced the Jaguars one previous time, he went for 121 yards on nine catches and a touchdown in a Week 13 matchup during his rookie season.

1pm

New England @ Chicago

Buffalo @ Indianapolis

Denver @ Kansas City

Atlanta @ New Orleans

San Francisco @ Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh @ Washington

Minnesota @ Jacksonville

Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is on his third head coach in five years since making his NFL debut with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2020 season, but appears to have found some real chemistry with new boss Jim Harbaugh.

Herbert threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 27-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns last week to run their record to 5-3, a mark that has them firmly in the AFC playoff race.

“I would say we did a lot of good things on Sunday, we’re always trying to build from it and get better and watch the film and learn from those things,” Herbert said after the victory over the Browns. “There are definitely things that I can clean up and things that we can clean up as an offence, I don’t think anyone is content with where we are, we’re always trying to get better.”

The 26-year-old has thrown for two touchdowns with no interceptions in back-to-back weeks as he posted the same numbers in a Week 8 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Eight starts into the season Herbert has only thrown one pick, a first-quarter mistake in an otherwise productive, two-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers in the second game of the season.

Herbert missed the final four games of last season after having surgery to repair a broken index finger on his right hand. He finished the campaign with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games.

He threw for a career-high 38 touchdowns in 2021, earning him a Pro Bowl selection.

4pm

Tennessee @ LA Chargers

4:25pm

Philadelphia @ Dallas

NY Jets @ Arizona