The NFL season rolls into Week 11 and RedZone will once again bring you all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are eight games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season continues.

NFL RedZone streams LIVE Sunday at 1pm et/10am PT on TSN+.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 11.

Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions

After spending the first four games of the season in a complementary role behind David Montgomery and missing a pair of contests with a hamstring injury, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs exploded onto the scene for the Detroit Lions in Week 7 and has not looked back in three games since.

The second running back and skill position selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions used the 12th pick to take the Alabama product.

In his final year in college, Gibbs turned 195 touches (151 carries and 44 catches) into 1,370 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

The multi-talented back showed flashes of his potential as a backup early in the year, including a seven-catch performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and an 80-yard rushing day the next week against the Atlanta Falcons, but he was unable to dominate the backfield in opportunities.

When lead back Montgomery went down with a rib injury and missed Weeks 7 and 8, Gibbs finally emerged: he totalled 37 carries for 220 yards and two touchdowns as the lead back, while adding 14 catches for 95 yards in those two games.

With Montgomery back in the fold a week ago, the question remained: how would the Lions split the workload in the backfield? The answer was firmly in Gibbs' favour, as he helped lead Detroit to their seventh victory by turning 14 carries into 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"He's going to get his fair share now. We know what we can be and he's growing ... Gibbs'll get his touches," said head coach Dan Campbell before their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In three games since returning from a hamstring injury, Gibbs has 297 yards rushing with four touchdowns and 130 yards receiving on 17 catches.

"It shows that they trust me," Gibbs said of his expanded role in the offence. "So I take pride in that, to be trusted throughout the coaching staff and my teammates, so I'm thankful for them."

He will look to continue his strong mid-season surge with a game against the division-rival Chicago Bears, who should be getting quarterback Justin Fields back in the lineup after he missed the last four games with a dislocated thumb.

1pm on RedZone

Chicago @ Detroit

Dallas @ Carolina

LA Chargers @ Green Bay

NY Giants @ Washington

Arizona @ Houston

Tennessee @ Jacksonville

Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

Las Vegas @ Miami

Breece Hall New York Jets

Another young running back is featured in the afternoon slot, as second-year man Breece Hall looks to energize a New York Jets offence that has struggled of late.

Despite playing for a Jets team that ranks third from last in scoring this season, Hall has shown he can be a big-play threat from anywhere on the field consistently throughout the season.

His three runs of 40-or-more yards this season ranks second in the NFL, and he even added a 50-yard touchdown reception in a Week 8 victory over the New York Giants.

He's picked up where he left off a season ago with his big play ability: Hall averaged a robust 5.8 yards per carry as a rookie in seven games last season before a torn ACL cut his campaign short.

The Jets play a divisonal game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25pm ET, and Hall has already showcased some of his unique playmaking abilities against that team in a Week 1 victory: his 83-yard run early in that game is still the longest run from scrimmage in the NFL this season.

The 22-year-old averaged over 12 yards per carry in that contest, but was held to just 10 touches as the coaching staff wanted to ease him in while he rehabilitated his surgerically repaired knee.

Hall was cleared for a full workload in Week 5, and torched the Denver Broncos to the tune of 177 yards on 22 rush attempts.

On the season, the dynamic back, who was a second-round draft pick a year ago, has 521 rushing yards on 107 carries with two touchdowns, as well as 246 receiving yards on 26 catches with a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Bills enter Sunday's game against Hall and the Jets on a two-game losing streak after they suffered an embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos at home on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

4:05pm on RedZone

Tampa Bay @ San Francisco

4:25pm on RedZone

Seattle @ LA Rams

NY Jets @ Buffalo