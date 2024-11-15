The NFL season continues with Week 11 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are eight games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

This week, two receivers that were traded ahead of this year’s deadline look to shine in marquee matchups on teams with championship aspirations.

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Mike Williams from the New York Jets for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft on Nov. 5, and the wide receiver made the absolute most of a limited opportunity in his debut with his new team.

The 30-year-old was targeted one time during the Week 10 contest against the Washington Commanders, which he converted into a 32-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, which provided the winning margin in a 28-27 victory.

The win improved the AFC North-leading Steelers to 7-2, keeping them in the pole position ahead of their divisional matchup against the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens.

“After the game last week, Tyler, one of the strength and conditioning coaches was like, ‘This Ravens game is like a real rivalry, it’s the closest thing to a college atmosphere.’” Williams said on Wednesday. “I guess big time players have to make big time plays in these moments. I’m looking forward to it, work hard this week, get the prep down pat and go out there and play fast on Sunday.”

For Williams, the touchdown he scored in his first Steelers’ outing is already more than he had in nine games with the Jets.

The 32 yards from his only catch also tops his production in seven of those nine contests with the Jets.

The Vance, South Carolina native joined the Jets this past off season after seven years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 88 regular season games with the Bolts, Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.

1pm

Green Bay @ Chicago

Jacksonville @ Detroit

Minnesota @ Tennessee

Las Vegas @ Miami

LA Rams @ New England

Cleveland @ New Orleans

Indianapolis @ NY Jets

Baltimore @ Pittsburgh

The Kanas City Chiefs sent a conditional fifth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DeAndre Hopkins on Oct. 23, and the pass catcher has paid immediate dividends in his first three outings for the two-time defending champions.

After getting his feet wet with a two catch, 29-yard performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in his debut in KC, Hopkins burned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 86 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns in a 30-24 overtime victory.

Last week, he added four catches and 56 yards to his total as he continues to boost an offence that has suffered injuries to both its receiving corps (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rashee Rice) and in the backfield (Isiah Pacheco).

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is not surprised by Hopkins’ ability to fit in so easily after joining the team.

“He’s always been a great player. This offence gives him opportunities, his style of player, and the quarterback trusts him,” Reid said on Wednesday. “What he is, is what you saw on Sunday with the one catch on the crossing route. He’s dirty tough, he lands on the football and is able to get up, shows no sign of weakness on that and wants to get back in and go.”

Hopkins, just like Williams, already has more touchdowns with his new team this season than his previous one.

The 32-year-old found the end zone once for the Titans this season in a Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

4pm

Atlanta @ Denver

Seattle @ San Francisco

4:25pm

Kansas City @ Buffalo