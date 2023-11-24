The NFL season rolls into Week 12 and RedZone will once again bring you all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are six games in the 1pm window and four games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season continues.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 12.

C.J. Stroud - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Coming off his fifth 300-yard game of the season, Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud looks to bolster his case for hardware as they take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The No. 2 overall pick has given Texans fans a lot to cheer about, and potentially an AFC South title in what was thought to be a rebuilding year for the Texans.

Following the trade of star quarterback DeShaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, the Texans turned to Stanford product Davis Mills.

Mills quarterbacked the Texans for two seasons, throwing for 5,782 yards, 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Stroud has dazzled in his first season as a pro and has quickly proven to be a star as he set the record for most passing yards in a single game by a rookie with 470 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

The 22-year-old from Inland Empire, Calif., native has thrown for 2,962 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Stroud currently trails Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell for the league lead.

It has not all been smooth for Stroud as he had his first multi-interception game against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

"I don't think I played terrible, but, of course, you can't turn the ball over," Stroud said Sunday. "Just a great game to learn from."

Knowing that the Texans could leapfrog the Jags for first place in the AFC South, Stroud is looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's been cool to play with my teammates and build week-in and week-out,” he said. “And now that we've put ourselves in a great position to go play for the division is really special."

"This week is going to mean a lot. (We've) got to go practice really hard and put another great week in of practice. Around Thanksgiving, you want to be playing your best football and I feel we're doing that."

The former Ohio State pivot has been entrenched in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation and has made a case to be the first rookie to win NFL MVP since Jim Brown in 1957.

1pm on RedZone

Saints vs. Falcons

Jaguars vs. Texans

Panthers vs. Titans

Patriots vs. Giants

Buccaneers vs. Colts

Steelers vs. Bengals

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

In the Buffalo Bills' first game under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Josh Allen threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception as they look to keep the momentum rolling against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills parted ways with previous OC Ken Dorsey following their 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 10 amid growing frustrations with the team's offensive production.

"It wasn't an easy week," Allen said following the Bills 32-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 11. "Guys played well; had a good week of practice, had a good game plan going into it, guys executed."

"This isn't an offence that was broken. We've been playing close to where we need to play and today [Sunday] we played close – not as good as we can play- but better."

Allen, a 27-year-old two-time Pro Bowler, leads the league in passing touchdowns with 22 on the season and takes on an Eagles defence that has recorded only five interceptions on the season.

A threat to run on every play, Allen has also rushed for 261 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games this season.

The Bills are 6-5 on the season and are currently in the hunt for a playoff berth as their 2-2 record in the AFC East has complicated their run to a third-straight division crown.

"Every season has its ups and downs," said Allen Sunday. "You're going to have adversity, it's how you bounce back from the adversity and sometimes it takes a spark like this to ignite your team."

The Eagles (9-1) enter Sunday riding high on a four-game win streak, highlighted by a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

4:05pm on RedZone

Rams vs. Cardinals

Browns vs. Broncos

4:25pm on RedZone

Bills vs. Eagles

Chiefs vs. Raiders