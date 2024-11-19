The NFL season continues with Week 12 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

This week, two of the less-heralded rookie quarterbacks in this year's class look to continue their promising campaigns with strong performances on Sunday.

Drake Maye New England Patriots

Of the record-tying six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, four were given the reigns of their franchises out of the gate (J.J. McCarthy was expected to start in Minnesota before a knee injury ended his campaign in the preseason).

The two who were not: Drake Maye, taken third overall by the New England Patriots, and the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr., who was selected eighth overall.

Maye spent the first five games on the bench, but new head coach Jerod Mayo decided he had seen enough of veteran signal caller Jacoby Brissett and called on Maye to start their clash against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Since taking over in that game, Maye has been shockingly effective in leading an offence relatively void of talent at the skill positions.

He's totalled 1,214 yards in the air with nine touchdowns and has run for 247 yards and a touchdown on the ground in six starts, leading the team to wins against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets while keeping them competitive against potential playoff squads in the Texans and Los Angeles Rams.

Maye gets the start on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12, a team which New England fell 15-10 to in Week 5, which was Brissett's final start of the season to this point.

1pm

Minnesota @ Chicago

Kansas City @ Carolina

New England @ Miami

Tampa Bay @ NY Giants

Tennessee @ Houston

Detroit @ Indianapolis

Dallas @ Washington

Bo Nix Denver Broncos

Maye was the third QB selected in the first round, and Bo Nix was the final QB selection of the first round, taken 12th overall by the Denver Broncos.

The 24-year-old out of Oregon has been anything but sixth best among his draft class though, and he was especially impressive in the Broncos' 38-6 romp over the Falcons a week ago.

Nix delivered one of the best single-game performances by a rookie QB in NFL history against Atlanta, throwing for 307 yards and four touchdowns with only five incomplete passes.

He ascended to some elite company with that performance as well, as he joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only rookie QBs in NFL history to throw for 200-plus yards with two or more touchdowns in four consecutive home games.

Head coach Sean Payton was quick to hit the brakes when reporters gushed over Nix's performance against the Falcons on Monday though.

“Let’s not send this kid to Canton quite yet,” Payton said on his Monday teleconference call with local media. “We’re sitting here in the middle of the season. He’s playing well. I’m excited. I like the way he prepares. I love the way he comes to work."

Nix's 2,275 passing yards rank second among rookie QBs this season, and he leads the way with 14 touchdown passes. He's also been effective as a runner in his first season, as he's amassed 295 rushing yards with four touchdowns in his 11 games.

Denver holds a one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts for the final wild-card slot in the AFC, and Nix should have plenty of opportunity to impress against the Las Vegas Raiders' porous defence that is allowing the most points per game in the AFC (28.5).

4pm

Denver @ Las Vegas

Arizona @ Seattle

San Francisco @ Green Bay