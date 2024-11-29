The NFL season continues with Week 13 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

This week, two NFC East receivers coming off 100+ yard, one touchdown games are in the spotlight as they power their respective teams towards the playoffs.

Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders enter Week 13 inside the NFL’s playoff picture, but just barely inside, after three straight losses have dropped them to 7-5 on the season.

They enter play holding the NFC’s seventh and final playoff spot, ahead of the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals and three teams tied at 5-6.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is trying to get the Commanders into the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and one of his key targets is wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin comes into the game after a five-catch, 102-yard performance that featured an eye-popping 86-yard touchdown with less than 30 seconds left on the clock that looked like it was going to send their Week 12 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys into OT. Instead it heaped more heartbreak on the fan base.

The 29-year-old caught a pass from Daniels on his own 40 and slalomed his way around and through defenders before scampering into the end zone.

Elation turned to despair when kicker Austin Seibert missed the game-tying extra point and Washington went on to suffer a 34-26 defeat.

Last weekend’s game was the fifth time this season that McLaurin has reached or surpassed the 100 yard receiving mark, with his best of the campaign being a 125-yard performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

He has posted multiple touchdown games twice in 2024, catching two against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 and two against the New York Giants in Week 9.

1pm on RedZone

LA Chargers @ Atlanta

Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati

Arizona @ Minnesota

Indianapolis @ New England

Seattle @ NY Jets

Tennessee @ Washington

Houston @ Jacksonville

A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles

While the Commanders are trending in the wrong direction, the Philadelphia Eagles have taken control of the NFC East with seven consecutive victories.

A.J. Brown made six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-20 last week to run their record to a division-best 9-2 and keep the momentum going as they head into their marquee matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 27-year-old’s TD catch came late in the second quarter last week with the Eagles trailing 7-6 and went to review after it was initially ruled incomplete on the field. The replay showed that Brown dragged his feet and held on to the ball long enough to complete a successful touchdown catch.

The score was Brown’s fourth on the season and his first in four weeks.

He was inactive for three games earlier in the season after suffering a hamstring injury in practice ahead of the Eagles’ Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in four of the eight games he’s played this season with his best performance coming in a Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers when he contributed 119 yards and a score to a 34-29 victory in São Paolo, Brazil.

The Starkville, Mississippi native has faced the Ravens once in his career, in 2020 while playing for the Tennessee Titans he posted four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

4pm on RedZone

LA Rams @ New Orleans

Tampa Bay @ Carolina