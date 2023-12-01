The NFL season rolls into Week 13 and RedZone will once again bring you all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season rolls on.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 13.

Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins enter Week 13 of the NFL schedule with a two-and-a-half game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings as they try to win their first division title since 2008 and the man at the helm is fourth-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, currently second-favourite to be voted Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year on FanDuel, has rebounded from an injury-plagued 2022 season to start all 11 games for the Dolphins so far this season.

The 25-year-old was placed in the League’s concussion protocol twice last season and missed four games in total as the Dolphins were eventually eliminated in the Wild Card round by the rival Bills.

This season, Tagovailoa has thrown 22 touchdowns, third most in the NFL, with 10 interceptions, for a QB rating of 103.7.

He threw a career-high 25 touchdown passes last season and finished ninth in MVP voting.

A big part of the Ewa Beach, Hawaii, native’s success had been his connection with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The pair have connected on 17 touchdowns since Hill joined the Dolphins last season, tied with Jaylen Waddle for the most in Tagovailoa’s career.

The Alabama product’s marquee game this season came in Week 3 when he threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns as the Dolphins lambasted the Denver Broncos 70-20.

In terms of yards, his best performance in 2023 was in Week 1, when he tossed 466 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tagovailoa did suffer a deep laceration on his right arm that required multiple stitches to close during Week 12’s victory over the New York Jets.

He was able to practice all week and will play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts

The game of the week, and possibly the game of the regular season, will take place in Philadelphia between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

The clash will be a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship which the Eagles won 31-7, after 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, on the other hand, completed 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards and rushed 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown as his team advanced to Super Bowl LVII.

This season, the 25-year-old has thrown 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and rushed for 11 more majors as the Eagles have come out of the gate with a 10-1 record, the best mark in the NFL.

Despite the success of this season and coming off last year’s run to the Super Bowl, Hurts is trying to maintain an even keel as he navigates through the 2023 campaign.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead, I’m just truly trying to be in the moment, embrace the moment, enjoy the moment,” Hurts told the media on Wednesday. “I’m sorry if you think I don’t find enjoyment in these moments, because I do. It’s just that you have different things that go on in a game, you have different things that you have to be able to handle and approach appropriately and you just really never want to get to high or get too low, that’s just how I’ve always approached it.”

Hurts is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the game and is just as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm.

He has rushed for multiple touchdowns in the same game three times this season and has seven games where he has thrown for and rushed in a major score.

There is also the matter of the unstoppable “Tush Push” or “Brotherly Shove” as the people of Philadelphia have tried to rebrand it, where the team gets into a goal line set on short yardage and propel Hurts forward a yard or into the end zone depending on the situation.

Hurts’ big game this season was a four-touchdown, 319-yard performance against the Washington Commanders in a 38-31, Week 8 victory.

Over the course of his career, Hurts has thrown 62 touchdowns and rushed for 37 in 56 games.

Hurts also has history with Tagovailoa of the Dolphins dating back to their time playing in college

The Eagles pivot was a two-year starter at Alabama before he lost the position to Tagovailoa, leading him to transfer to Oklahoma to complete his collegiate career.

