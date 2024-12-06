The NFL season continues with Week 14 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1 p.m. ET window and three games in the 4 p.m. ET window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

This week, two dynamic running backs from the NFC are among the talented players featured, as each of their teams look to snap losing streaks and start mounting a push to the playoffs in crowded divisions.

Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons' offence is sputtering, averaging 12.0 points per game in their past three contests - all losses - but second-year dynamo running back Bijan Robinson is hardly to blame for their struggles.

Robinson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown against the sturdy Los Angeles Chargers' defence a week ago, adding six catches for 33 yards. The four interceptions thrown by quarterback Kirk Cousins were largely to blame for the 17-13 defeat..

Robinson, who was selected eighth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, has exceeded 100 rushing yards three time this season, but his proficiency in the pass game is what gives opposing defensive coordinators fits.

The Texas product ranks near the top in most receiving categories among primary running backs, including catches (51, third) and receiving yards (392, fourth).

Robinson has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage in eight of 12 games this year. He's been an important cog in the Falcons' offensive machine, and will need to do so again on Sunday against an elite Minnesota Vikings defence that is ranked fifth in points allowed this season (18.3 per game).

1pm on RedZone

Jacksonville @ Tennessee

Atlanta @ Minnesota

Carolina @ Philadelphia

Las Vegas @ Tampa Bay

Cleveland @ Pittsburgh

NY Jets @ Miami

New Orleans @ NY Giants

James Conner Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals built a lot of momentum headed into their Week 11 bye, but have come out flat in back-to-back games and sit second in the NFC West following consecutive losses.

Prior to the bye week, Arizona had rattled off four wins a row, and a large factor in those wins was the play of veteran running back James Conner.

From Weeks 7 through 10, Conner amassed 294 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns, as well as 12 catches for 159 yards in the passing game.

In two losses since, Conner has totalled just 76 yards on the ground and 54 receiving. Conner will need to put those forgettable performances behind him as the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, who lead the division by a game.

"You can't put a price tag on what JC means," quarterback Kyler Murray said of Conner on Saturday, after the eighth-year veteran signed a two-year extension with the Cardinals. "Now, I could go on and on about him, but great dude, great teammate, great leader, great player.

"I don't think he gets the credit that he deserves, but the guys in that room, they understand what he is."

4pm on RedZone

Seattle @ Arizona

Buffalo @ LA Rams

Chicago @ San Francisco