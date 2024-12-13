The NFL season continues with Week 15 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and five games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

This week, superstar wide receivers on division-leading teams are in the spotlight and if you aren’t in the right coverage, in the end zone.

Nico Collins Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are a victory and an Indianapolis Colts loss away from securing the AFC South division title as they head into their matchup with the Miami Dolphins and a key piece of their success is wide receiver Nico Collins.

The 24-year-old is coming in off an eight-catch, 119-yard performance in a 23-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 that moved the Texans closer to clinching their spot in the postseason.

Last game’s output was the fourth time this season that Collins eclipsed the 100-yard mark and the second time he crossed that threshold against the Jaguars during the 2024 campaign.

Collins posted a 12-catch, 151-yard game with a touchdown when Houston hosted Jacksonville in Week 4.

The Birmingham, AL native suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills and missed five games in the middle of the season.

Even with the time missed, Collins has amassed 832 yards and is on track to eclipse 1,000 for the second consecutive season.

The four-year veteran posted career highs with 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023.

1pm on RedZone

Kansas City @ Cleveland

Cincinnati @ Tennessee

Washington @ New Orleans

Baltimore @ NY Giants

Dallas @ Carolina

NY Jets @ Jacksonville

Miami @ Houston

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions

Despite having the best record in the NFC and being tied for the top mark across the NFL, the Detroit Lions are in a dogfight for both the division and the top seed heading into the playoffs.

They secured their place in the postseason by defeating the Green Bay Packers 34-31 with a last-second field goal in Week 14, but their stellar 12-1 record is only good enough for a one-game lead over the division-rival Minnesota Vikings and the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Currently tied for second in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with nine, Amon-Ra St. Brown has become one of the most important targets in the passing game for quarterback Jared Goff.

Earlier in the season, St. Brown had an eight-game touchdown streak that culminated with an 11 catch, 161-yard, two-score game against the Jaguars in Week 11.

He hasn’t found the end zone in the last three outings, but made his presence felt down the stretch last week, including a massive 16-yard catch on the winning drive that helped the Lions convert after a holding call had put the offence behind the chains and out of field goal range.

There was also a big third down conversion on a previous fourth-quarter drive as the receiver played a key role in the win, despite not scoring a touchdown.

The next time St. Brown finds the end zone will equal the career-high 10 touchdown mark he reached last season, when he also contributed 1,515 yards to help lead the Lions to their first division title since 1993.

4:25pm on RedZone

Indianapolis @ Denver

Buffalo @ Detroit

Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia

New England @ Arizona

Tampa Bay @ LA Chargers