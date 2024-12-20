The NFL season continues with Week 16 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1 p.m. window and four games in the 4 p.m. window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

The Philadelphia Eagles are tied for the best record in the NFC and sit one win away from clinching the East Division as they head into a matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming off a 290- yard, two touchdown performance in a 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 that moved the Eagles within a game of their second division title in the last three years.

The Eagles have won 10 straight games and Hurts has been the catalyst to their success, posting an 18 touchdown, five interception mark through 14 games while also adding 14 rushing touchdowns to power the offence.

Hurts has a chance to surpass the career highs he set in both the passing and rushing touchdown categories last season when he accounted for 23 through the air and 15 on the ground.

The 26-year-old pivot hasn’t thrown a pick since the Eagles’ Week 10, 34-6 romp over the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t thrown an interception in his last five games.

If the Eagles can push their winning streak to 11, they can keep the pressure on the Detroit Lions, who lost last week, to fall into a tie for the top record in the conference.

Both teams are in a race with the Minnesota Vikings (more on them below), all three teams currently sit at 12-2, for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a bye through the first round of the playoffs.

1pm on RedZone

NY Giants @ Atlanta

Detroit @ Chicago

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

Tennessee @ Indianapolis

LA Rams @ NY Jets

Philadelphia @ Washington

Arizona @ Carolina

The aforementioned Vikings enter Week 16 riding a seven-game winning streak that helped them pull even with the Lions for top spot in the NFC North as both teams have three games remaining.

The Vikings will play the first of those games on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Running back Aaron Jones rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown last week in a 30-12 victory over the Chicago Bears.

It was the second week in a row that Jones found the end zone on the ground, he has five rushing touchdowns on the season.

The 30-year-old is in his first year as a member of the Vikings after spending seven seasons with the division rival Green Bay Packers.

Jones scored 45 touchdowns in 97 games in seven seasons with the Packers, before he inked a one-year, $7 million deal in Minnesota to help solidify their running back position, a place where they struggled in 2023.

The Savannah, Georgia native has gone over 100 yards twice this season, topping that mark in Week 3 against the Houston Texans and Week 12 in their first meeting against the Bears.

He also has two receiving touchdowns on the season.

4pm on RedZone

Minnesota @ Seattle

4:25pm on RedZone

New England @ Buffalo

Jacksonville @ Las Vegas

San Francisco @ Miami