The NFL season rolls into Week 16 and RedZone will feature five division leaders and Wild Card battles as the race for the postseason continues.

There are six games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season rolls on.

NFL RedZone streams LIVE Sunday at 1pm et/10am PT on TSN+.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 16.

Jared Goff Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are one of the season’s biggest and best surprises and they are now one victory away from clinching their first division title since 1993.

Quarterback Jared Goff has played a major role in their success this year and comes into this division matchup against the Vikings off one of the best games of his eight-year career.

Goff completed 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards and a career-high tying five touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Denver Broncos last Saturday to put his team on the brink of clinching first in the NFC North.

The performance was especially big because it was coming off a 28-13 upset loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

Goff does not believe that a big victory changes the way the team should approach their next game.

“Still the same, still urgent, still understanding what our goal and what our mission is, not much has changed.” Goff told reporters on Wednesday. “I think last week, it’s not the worst thing in the world sometimes to get your ass kicked a little bit like we did in Chicago, because it created that and it continues on.”

The 29-year-old also threw five touchdowns against the Vikings as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

This season, Goff has posted two, three-touchdown games and topped the 100.0 QB rating mark seven times, including the 134.6 that he achieved at home against the Broncos.

The Novato, Calif., native has 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season, his third as a member of the Lions.

He was selected with the first overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Rams and played five seasons in LA before they dealt him to the Lions along with a package of picks for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

1pm on RedZone

Indianapolis @ Atlanta

Seattle @ Tennessee

Detroit @ Minnesota

Washington @ NY Jets

Green Bay @ Carolina

Cleveland @ Houston

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins

One of the most anticipated games of Week 16 will see the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins take on the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, as both teams try to take a step closer to clinching their division titles.

The Dolphins are in a stronger position as they currently hold a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills and can clinch the AFC East on Sunday if results go their way over the weekend.

The Cowboys are tied for first in the division with the Philadelphia Eagles and hold the top spot thanks to tiebreakers.

This is an important game for both teams.

Running back Raheem Mostert has been a touchdown machine this season for the Dolphins, including the two he scored in their Week 15, 30-0 victory over the New York Jets. He has 20 on the season, tied with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for the most overall.

The two-touchdown game allowed him to break Mark Clayton's team record of 18 majors scored in 1984.

He also leads the league with 18 rushing majors, a career high for the nine-year running back that has also surpassed Ricky Williams’ previous club record of 16 rushing touchdowns in 2002.

“It feels amazing, it’s something that I didn’t necessarily think that I would ever do, especially with a guy like Ricky Williams and the rushing touchdowns, I thought the world of him, because me being from Florida, you watch certain players and he was definitely a player that caught my eye at an early age,” Mostert told the media after Week 15’s victory over the Jets. “To be able to break his record and then Mark Clayton’s record as well, it speaks a lot, especially with this team.”

His previous personal high-water mark was in 2019 when he scored eight rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Mostert has posted six multi-touchdown games this season with his best being a three rushing, one receiving touchdown performance as the Dolphins cruised to a 70-20 romp over the Denver Broncos on Sept. 24.

The 31-year-old has started 28 of the 30 games he has appeared in since joining the Dolphins as a free agent prior to the 2022 season, his second stint with the team.

Prior to his return to Miami, he never made more than eight starts in a season.

The New Smyrna Beach, Fla., native went undrafted in 2015 before initially signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. He then moved to the Baltimore Ravens, Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, before spending parts of six seasons with the 49ers.

4pm on RedZone

Jacksonville @ Tampa Bay

4:25pm on RedZone

Arizona @ Chicago

Dallas @ Miami