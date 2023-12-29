The NFL season rolls into Week 17 and RedZone will feature division clinching scenarios and Wild Card battles as the race for the postseason continues.

There are 10 games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season rolls on.

NFL RedZone streams LIVE Sunday at 1pm et/10am PT on TSN+.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 17.

Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the brink of clinching the NFC South Division title and a first-round home game in the playoffs and can secure top spot with a victory over the rival New Orleans Saints.

The resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield has played a huge role in the Buccaneers’ success this season, as they moved on from Tom Brady, the future Hall of Famer that led them to victory at Super Bowl Super Bowl LV.

Mayfield joined the Bucs in the off-season on a one-year, $4 million deal with incentives, including $1 million for capturing the division title.

Last season, Mayfield struggled with the Carolina Panthers before he was waived and joined the Los Angeles Rams. Overall, he threw 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

He was selected with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and projected to be both their franchise quarterback and saviour when he made his debut with the team.

The Browns ultimately had one winning season with Mayfield at the helm, before cutting bait after four years.

This season in South Florida, Mayfield already has 26 touchdown passes, just one short of the career high 27 he threw as a rookie and his 96.2 rating is also a high-water mark for the six-year veteran.

The 28-year-old had one of his best games this season in Week 4, the first time the Bucs met the Saints, when he threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-9 victory.

He comes into the rematch red hot as he has thrown nine touchdowns and one interception leading Tampa Bay on a four-game winning streak that has helped them grab control of the division.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had nothing but praise for his starting quarterback ahead of their possible division clinching contest.

“He’s having a heck of a month, having a heck of a year for us,” Bowles told the team’s official website. “Playing very well right now, everybody wants it, he wants it, we all want it, everybody’s playing for him. He’s making the right reads, the right throws, taking what they give him, making plays when he has to make plays, he’s being a true professional.”

1pm on RedZone

New England @ Buffalo

Atlanta @ Chicago

Las Vegas @ Indianapolis

LA Rams @ NY Giants

Arizona @ Philadelphia

New Orleans @ Tampa Bay

San Francisco @ Washington

Carolina @ Jacksonville

Miami @ Baltimore

Tennessee @ Houston

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a two-time MVP, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and a five-time Pro Bowler and he’s in every other commercial that airs on Sunday.

While this has been a down season compared to the lofty standards Mahomes has set thus far in his career, counting him out would also be a huge mistake.

There have been downs.

With two games remaining on the schedule, Mahomes has already thrown a career-high 14 interceptions.

The issues with his receivers have been well documented, whether it’s the league-leading drops or late game penalty mistakes, the skill position players have not been at their best in the Chiefs’ offence.

That includes tight end Travis Kelce, the player Mahomes has connected with for the most career touchdowns, who has only found the end zone five times this season.

Despite the struggles, Mahomes is not passing the blame on to his teammates.

“In order for offences to work in this league it takes everybody and it starts with me and it goes throughout everyone else and everyone has to be on the same page,” Mahomes told the media on Wednesday. “This last week we weren’t on the same page in some critical moments and that hurt us, but I believe in these guys, we work our tail off.”

With all the doom and gloom you would think the Chiefs would be in danger of missing the playoffs, but with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals they will can clinch the AFC West, their eighth straight division title.

The 28-year-old threw four touchdowns in a Week 7 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers and three more in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, his two best outings of the season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have faced the Bengals in the playoffs in two consecutive seasons.

Last year, on their way to capturing Super Bowl LVII, KC beat Cincinnati 23-20 in the AFC Championship behind a two touchdown, 326 yard performance from Mahomes.

In 2021, the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship 27-24 in a game where Mahomes threw three touchdowns and two interceptions.

4pm on RedZone

Pittsburgh @ Seattle