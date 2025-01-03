The NFL regular season concludes with Week 18 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are eight games in the 1pm window and five games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One playoff spot remains unclaimed in the NFC and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the inside track, as they can clinch the South Division with a victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

If the Bucs are successful, they will win the division crown for the fourth consecutive season, earn either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed and host a first-round playoff game.

Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans enters play with a chance to reach a significant milestone of his own.

The 31-year-old currently has 915 yards on the season and if he’s able to gain 85 more in Week 18, he will tie Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s record with 11 consecutive 1,000 yard seasons.

The five-time Pro Bowler has topped the 1,000 yard mark every year that he’s been in the NFL with a career-high 1,321 in 2016.

Evans had a big game last week, making eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns as Tampa Bay earned a 48-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers to put them on the brink of clinching their spot in the postseason.

It was his fourth multi-touchdown game of the campaign, bringing his season total to 11 majors.

The Buccaneers will also win the division and qualify for the playoffs if the Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers in a game that will kick off at the same time.

1pm on RedZone

Carolina @ Atlanta

Washington @ Dallas

Chicago @ Green Bay

Houston @ Tennessee

Jacksonville @ Indianapolis

Buffalo @ New England

NY Giants @ Philadelphia

New Orleans @ Tampa Bay

Marvin Mims Jr. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos enter Week 18 with a similar opportunity as the Buccaneers in front of them.

The Broncos can claim the last available playoff spot in the conference, in this case an AFC Wild Card position, with a victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. found the end zone twice last week on 103 receiving yards, but Denver failed to clinch that playoff spot as they were defeated 30-24 in overtime by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mims Jr., who went over 100 yards for the second time this season in the loss to the Bengals, was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive campaign.

The second-year player currently leads the league with 408 punt return yards and is averaging a league best 15.7 yards per punt return.

Last season, the 22-year-old took a kick return 99 yards to the house against the Miami Dolphins.

He has also become a bigger focus in the Broncos offence lately with a season-high eight targets in Week 17 and at least four a game over the past five weeks.

The Frisco, Texas native also caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bo Nix in a Week 13, 41-32 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the third-longest passing play from scrimmage of the season.

The Broncos can also advance to the playoffs with a loss, if both the Dolphins lose to the New York Jets and the Bengals fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

4:25pm on RedZone

Kansas City @ Denver

LA Chargers @ Las Vegas

Seattle @ LA Rams

Miami @ NY Jets

San Francisco @ Arizona