The NFL season continues with Week 2 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are 10 games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

Both Los Angeles teams are on the road this week, but to keep that Hollywood magic going, here are two of Tinseltown’s best to watch on RedZone in Week 2.

J.K. Dobbins Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins returned in a big way with his new team, a season after suffering a torn Achilles.

Returned in a big way, eventually, that is.

Dobbins, who went down with the season-ending injury in the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 1 game against the Houston Texans last season, posted four yards on two carries in the first half of his debut with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the second half, he exploded for 131 yards and a touchdown on eight rushes to help lead the Chargers to a 22-10 Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dobbins finished the opening week of the season with the third most rushing yards, trailing Joe Mixon of the Texans and Jordan Mason of the San Francisco 49ers.

He was also the only player to break a 40+ run in Week 1 and he did it twice, going for 46 yards and 61 yards in his first game in a Chargers uniform.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was impressed, but not shocked by how well his new teammate played in their season opener.

“He’s just solid, he knows his stuff, he knows exactly what he’s doing,” Herbert said during a mid-week press conference. “Run game, pass game protections as well, he’s an all-around great back and such a great teammate and such a great guy in that locker room. He’s a huge leader on this team and I don’t think anyone is surprised with his success early on.”

The Week 1 victory was the fifth 100-yard rushing game of Dobbins’ NFL career.

1pm on RedZone

New Orleans @ Dallas

Tampa Bay @ Detroit

Indianapolis @ Green Bay

NY Jets @ Tennessee

San Francisco @ Minnesota

Seattle @ New England

NY Giants @ Washington

LA Chargers @ Carolina

Cleveland @ Jacksonville

Las Vegas @ Baltimore

Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp stepped up to help power the Los Angeles Rams offence in a Week 1, overtime loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions.

The MVP of Super Bowl LVI will be an important target for Rams again heading into Week 2.

Kupp caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown as Los Angeles forced the Lions into overtime, before ultimately falling 26-20.

“He was outstanding, and we asked so much of him, and it wasn’t too much for him,” head coach Sean McVay said on Monday. “I thought he and Matthew (Stafford) really came to life in some of the most critical moments.”

“Cooper was the Cooper that we know, he’s feeling good, and I thought his body of work where he could go trust to go cut it loose was on display.”

Second-year wideout Puka Nacua, who was one of last season’s breakout stars, was expected to play a huge role in the offence. However, he suffered a PCL strain after making four catches for 35 yards in Week 1 and will be out of action for at least the next four weeks after being placed on injured reserve.

Kupp is no stranger to the No. 1 spot as he led the league with 1,947 yards in 2021, the second most in NFL history, and scored an NFL-high 16 receiving touchdowns on his way to being named Offensive Player of the Year.

The 31-year-old appeared in 12 games in 2023 and went over 100 yards four times, including a season high seven catch, 148-yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals, who he will face on Sunday.

4pm on RedZone

LA Rams @ Arizona

4:25pm on RedZone

Pittsburgh @ Denver

Cincinnati @ Kansas City