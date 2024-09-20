The NFL season continues with Week 3 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and five games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

In this age of bloated quarterback contracts, the early returns in the 2024 have been inconsistent.

Nine QBs have signed contracts worth over $50 million per season within the last two years, and those nine have combined for a record of 6-11 through two weeks this year (Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers missed Week 2 with an ankle injury).

Two relatively underpaid veterans have excelled to 2-0 starts though, and they'll be two of many to watch on RedZone in Week 3.

Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold was selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to be the quarterback of the future for the New York Jets - and was dismissed after three seasons and a 13-25 record.

The veteran is now with his third team since, and the early returns are encouraging for a Minnesota Vikings squad that did not have high expectations entering the season.

Darnold has chipped in two touchdown passes in each of their wins so far, including a 97-yard strike to superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson in their 23-17 upset over the San Francisco 49ers a week ago.

Jefferson was one of the few people around the NFL that saw this coming from the 27-year-old QB that has thrown for 67 touchdowns against 58 interceptions in his career.

"I definitely feel confident in going into Week One with Sam as our quarterback," Jefferson said to reporters in August.

"I feel like he’s been making plays throughout training camp. I don’t have any worry in my mind at all.”

Darnold will have to turn it up a notch again with defending Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud leading the undefeated Houston Texans into Minnesota.

1pm on RedZone

NY Giants @ Cleveland

LA Chargers @ Pittsburgh

Green Bay @ Tennessee

Denver @ Tampa Bay

Chicago @ Indianapolis

Houston @ Minnesota

Philadelphia @ New Orleans

Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith was good enough in leading the Seattle Seahawks to a victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, throwing for a touchdown and rushing in another, but he turned it up a notch to lead his squad to an overtime victory against the New England Patriots last week.

The 12th-year player threw for 327 yards and a 56-yard touchdown, and led the team on a 42-yard drive for a game-tying field goal with under a minute remaining.

He completed five of seven passes in overtime to put Seattle in range for Jason Myers to win it from 31 yards out.

“He put the team on his back,” wide receiver DK Metcalf said of Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Smith has spent the past five seasons with the Seahawks, but didn't get a chance to lead the team until two seasons ago, when he was named Comeback Player of the Year after throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He captured the attention of the league that year after a 17-16 victory on Monday Night Football, when he said "they wrote me off, I ain't write back though," in response to fans and writers claiming his career was over.

The Seahawks take on the Miami Dolphins, who will be led by Skylar Thompson under centre after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2 and was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week.

4pm on RedZone

Miami @ Seattle

Carolina @ Las Vegas

San Francisco @ LA Rams

Detroit @ Arizona

Baltimore @ Dallas