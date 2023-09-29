The NFL season rolls into Week 4 and RedZone will be your one-stop shop for all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are nine games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2023 season rolls on.

NFL RedZone streams LIVE Sunday at 1pm et/10am PT on TSN+.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 4.



Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 1pm ET

Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry

There have only been eight men in the history of the NFL that have rushed for 2,000 yards in a season and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is the most recent to add himself to that list.

Henry eclipsed the milestone total during the 2020 NFL season on his way to being named the Offensive Player of the Year.

The year 2020 was the second consecutive year that Henry led the league in rushing yards – he also put up 1,540 in 2019.

The 29-year-old also topped the touchdown charts in both of those years, crossing the goal line 16 times in 2019 and 17 in 2020.

Lest you believe that Henry isn’t still the same guy that posted the fifth-highest rushing total in NFL history; last season, he went over the 100-yard mark nine times in 16 games and had three multi-touchdown games on his way to a 13 score season.

So far this year he has yet to reach triple digits, but opened with 63 yards against the New Orleans Saints and followed that up with 80 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He did, however, struggle in Week 3 and will be looking to bounce back from an 11 carry, 20-yard flop in a 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s Week 3, a lot of room to grow,” Henry told the media after the loss. “Adversity early, but at the end of the day, it’s about how you stick together and work through it and make each other better. Coaches doing what they do to help us get better and us doing our job to get better as well.”

With 8,498 career yards and 79 rushing touchdowns, Henry has proven that he has the pedigree to bounce back and another impressive game is just a few carries away.

Henry faced the Bengals last season and though he didn’t exactly get it going on the ground, with 38 yards and 17 carries, he caught three passes for 79 yards in the Week 12 contest.

1pm on RedZone

Miami @ Buffalo

Denver @ Chicago

Baltimore @ Cleveland

Cincinnati @ Tennessee

LA Rams @ Indianapolis

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

Washington @ Philadelphia

Minnesota @ Carolina

Pittsburgh @ Houston



Davante Adams - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05pm ET

Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams

After two strong games to start the season, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams finally hit a big one in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adams caught 13 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders, who were beaten 23-18 by the Steelers on Sunday night.

In his first two outings of the season, the 30-year-old pulled down six catches for 66 yards against the Denver Broncos and six catches for 84 yards as a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

He’s had it rolling since the curtain went up on the season, but the Raiders have stumbled to a 1-2 record.

“It’s not happening to the degree that we want it to happen,” Adams said during his media availability on Wednesday. “It’s not just about the Sunday or the Saturday before the game cleaning things up, you gotta be locked in and attentive to all of the things that go into a winning week and we’re trying to do things the right way, but there is just another level that I know we can tap into.”

Adams is working with a new quarterback in his second season with the Raiders, now catching passes from former San Francisco 49ers pivot Jimmy Garoppolo.

Last year with a combination of starter Derek Carr, who has now moved on to the New Orleans Saints, and backup Jarrett Stidham, now a member of the Broncos, Adams topped 100 yards eight times and scored a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

He spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. The pair hooked up for 68 majors over those seasons.

Last season, Adams torched the Los Angeles Chargers in both meetings, opening with a 141-yard, one touchdown performance in Week 1 and backed that up with 177 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13.

4:05pm on RedZone

Las Vegas @ LA Chargers

4:25pm on RedZone

New England @ Dallas

Arizona @ San Francisco