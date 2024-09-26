The NFL season continues with Week 4 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley

What a start it has been for Saquon Barkley in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles, after joining the team in free agency during the off-season.

Barkley, who left the New York Giants after six seasons, announced his presence in the City of Brotherly Love with a 24-carry, 109-yard, two-touchdown debut in a victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The 27-year-old also had a receiving touchdown against the Packers.

He rushed for 95 yards in game two before once again finding the end zone twice last week against the New Orleans Saints, contributing 147 yards on 17 carries in a 15-12 win.

His 351 rushing yards leads the NFL heading into Week 4.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is impressed with his new running back and amazed by what he gets to see up close now that Barkley is on his side.

“There are so many different things, when you see a cut in person, for whatever reason when he’s on your team, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve shook my head and said, ‘man that was an unbelievable cut’,” Sirianni said in his mid-week presser. “He’s making these cuts at 230 pounds and on top of that, he’s making these cuts at 4.3 speed. Who is like him?

“You guys all see the plays that he makes, but what a teammate he is. He works his butt off, he’s a great teammate and I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Barkley scored six TDs on the ground last season for the Giants, his career high is 11, which he achieved in his rookie season in 2018.

Jordan Mason San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey was expected to once again be the star running back in and out of the backfield for the San Francisco 49ers.

However, last season’s Offensive Player of the Year has yet to be on the field for a single snap while he deals with calf and Achilles injuries.

This has created an opportunity for backup running back Jordan Mason and through three weeks, he has made the most of his time on the field for San Francisco.

Mason, who went undrafted after four years at Georgia Tech, was thrust into action when McCaffrey was ruled out just ahead of the season opener and posted 147 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown against the New York Jets.

The 25-year-old followed the performance in his first career start by posting 100 yards and a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings and 77 yards on 19 carries against the Los Angeles Rams.

With 324 yards in the first three games of the season, Mason finds himself entering Week 4 second in the league in rushing, already having achieved a career-high total.

His next rushing touchdown will equal his career high of three, which he set last season with the 49ers.

