NFL RedZone on TSN+ Week 5 Spotlight

The NFL season continues with Week 5 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

Running backs are once again the spotlight this week, featuring a pair of explosive runners coming off massive performances in Week 4.

Henry is coming off one of the most impressive running back performances of the season. The veteran back took control of Sunday night’s 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills early, breaking free for an 87-yard touchdown on the Ravens’ first play from scrimmage.

The 30-year-old finished the game with 199 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts, adding three receptions for 10 yards and another touchdown through the air.

Henry has now rushed for at least one touchdown in every game this season, his first with the Ravens, compiling 480 rushing yards and five scores. He has stepped into high gear over the past two weeks totaling 383 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Bills.

“If he gets to the secondary, he’s pretty much gone," Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "It’s hard to catch him. Because he’s not just a powerful back. He’s also fast.”

Henry signed with the Ravens this past off-season as a free agent after eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

This week, King Henry and the Ravens will travel to Cincinnati to take on their AFC North rivals, the Bengals. It could be another big week for the four-time Pro Bowler, as the Bengals have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL this season.

1pm on RedZone

New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings

Carolina @ Chicago

Cleveland @ Commanders

Miami @ New England

Indianapolis @ Jacksonville

Buffalo @ Houston

Baltimore @ Cincinnati

Walker has played just two games this season thanks to an abdominal injury but has been one of the league’s most electric running backs when on the field.

The 23-year-old made his return from a two-game absence on Monday night against the Detroit Lions and made his mark, rushing 12 times for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Walker also had one of the highlights of the year, refusing to go down and performing a somersault over a would-be tackler to gain the first down.

"I mean talk about one of the guys that's going to fight to the bitter end," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. "This guy is tough as nails. I mean the play's not over. I mean it's just like he can, plays are designed to go in certain gaps and with him it just could go anywhere.

"And he runs extremely hard, plays hard, he cares. We're going to be leaning on him moving forward. So it's good to have him back."

In his only other game this season, Walker rushed 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos. He is averaging 5.7 yards per attempt, good for eighth in the NFL and is fifth in the league with 91.5 rushing yards per game.

The Seahawks will host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

4pm on RedZone

Las Vegas @ Denver

Arizona @ San Francisco

4:25 pm on RedZone

New York Giants @ Seattle

Green Bay @ Los Angeles Rams