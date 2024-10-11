The NFL season continues with Week 6 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are six games in the 1 p.m. window and four games in the 4 p.m. window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

Wide receivers are in the spotlight this week. There’s a superstar veteran and a rookie with a hall of fame level pedigree who are both known for stretching the field and finding their way into the end zone.

Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft, has already shown flashes of what he can do five games into his NFL career.

The 22-year-old has already posted a 100-yard game and scored touchdowns in three contests. His marquee performance was a four reception, 130-yard, two touchdown game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Harrison Jr. enters the week tied for third in the league in receiving touchdowns, one major behind the leaders Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Evans.

He also made one of the biggest catches in the Cardinals comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 when he broke towards the sideline and reeled in a desperation fourth down pass from quarterback Kyler Murray for 14 yards on the drive that gave them the lead.

The skill set of the Philadelphia native comes as no surprise, he posted a stellar 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior year at Ohio State, earning him a fourth-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting.

His father Marvin Harrison was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 after a distinguished 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts, making eight Pro Bowls and helped capture Super Bowl XLI.

1pm on RedZone

Arizona @ Green Bay

Indianapolis @ Tennessee

Houston @ New England

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

Cleveland @ Philadelphia

Washington @ Baltimore

Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb has not gotten off to the start of the season that he would have wanted, something that makes him even more dangerous heading into Week 6.

Lamb came into the season after recording a career high 12 touchdowns last year but has only found the end zone twice in the first five games of the campaign.

He is also chasing his first 100-yard game, with his season high a seven catch, 98-yard performance in Week 4 against the New York Giants. Lamb also had one of his two majors that night in his team’s 20-15 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Last season, Lamb posted eight games of over 100 yards but saved his best performance for the Detroit Lions.

In Week 17, Lamb exploded with 13 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys defeated the Lions 20-19.

The primetime performance in front of the home fans was punctuated by a 92-yard TD catch and Lamb remembers both the play and the atmosphere.

“How electric the crowd was, obviously it was a night game, the 92-yard touchdown of course that was a very memorable moment for me, longest touchdown of my career,” Lamb said midweek. “Just executing any way that I could, had a great matchup one-on-one, that was before the cloud existed. I know they have a nice DB over there now in Carlton (Davis III), I’m looking forward to the matchup.”

The 25-year-old also went for 191 yards on 11 catches in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

4pm on RedZone

Los Angeles @ Denver

Pittsburgh @ Las Vegas

4:25pm on RedZone

Detroit @ Dallas

Atlanta @ Carolina