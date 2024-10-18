The NFL season continues with Week 7 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are seven games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

This week the spotlight is on a running back who returned from the injured list without missing a beat and a two-time MVP quarterback who is undefeated heading into a Super Bowl rematch.

Houston Texans Joe Mixon

The Houston Texans sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire running back Joe Mixon and then gave him a three-year, $27 million contract extension, including $13 million guaranteed, hoping the 28-year-old would be the answer in the backfield for a team trending up.

The move paid immediate dividends as Mixon posted 159 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown in the Texans’ Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The plan then hit a speed bump in Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain after nine carries and 25 yards against the Chicago Bears, causing him to miss the next three games.

Mixon returned to action last week against the New England Patriots and it was business as (new) usual as he went for 102 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown in a victory that improved the AFC South-leading Texans to 5-1 on the season.

The Oakley, Calif., native only posted one 100+ yard game last season with the Bengals, a 117 yard effort against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

Mixon has faced the Green Bay Packers twice in his career and has carried the ball 28 times for 95 yards and a touchdown.

1pm on RedZone

Seattle @ Atlanta

Tennessee @ Buffalo

Cincinnati @ Cleveland

Houston @ Green Bay

Miami @ Indianapolis

Detroit @ Minnesota

Philadelphia @ NY Giants

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs

Coming in off a bye week and heading into a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII, questions are once again swirling about the receiving core of the Kansas City Chiefs.

One person that is not worried about the pass catchers on the defending Super Bowl champions is quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Actually that’s two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Wait, two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

"I have extreme confidence with the guys that are on that football field," Mahomes told ESPN on Wednesday. "They've won games, they've won Super Bowls, they've made plays in big moments and (general manager) Brett Veach has done a great job of bringing players in that can step up whenever their number is called.”

The 29-year-old will lead his current crop of pass catchers, including veteran tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, against the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of February’s championship game.

Mahomes threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime victory over the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to capture his third title.

This season, despite a slow start statistically, Mahomes and the Chiefs are undefeated heading into the Week 7 matchup.

The Tyler, Texas native has thrown six touchdowns and six interceptions in his five starts. He is also averaging a career low 247 yards per game.

Mahomes has a 2-0 regular season record against the 49ers and has thrown for three touchdowns in each meeting.

He also captured Super Bowl LIV 31-20 over the 49ers in February of 2020.

4pm on RedZone

Las Vegas @ LA Rams

Carolina @ Washington

4:25pm on RedZone

Kansas City @ San Francisco