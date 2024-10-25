The NFL season continues with Week 8 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are eight games in the 1pm window and five games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

This week, two quarterbacks are in the spotlight, a two-time MVP who is in the running for a third and a perennial contender looking to claim his first, as they both lead top-tier AFC teams into action.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson rolls into Week 8 coming off an incredible five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Jackson was at his dynamic best, throwing for 281 yards and rushing for 52 more in the Ravens’ 41-31 victory.

For his efforts, Jackson was awarded the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, his second time claiming the prize this season after also taking it in Week 5.

The two-time MVP finished the victory with a 158.1 passer rating, two-tenths of a point short of perfect. He completed 17 of 22 passes along with five touchdowns through the air, but it was a play in the running game that left his teammates most impressed.

Running back Derrick Henry, who is also a two-time AFC Offensive Player of the Week recipient this season, took a pitch and broke down the sideline with Jackson throwing a key block to open up a 39-yard run.

"That's unbelievable somebody as a quarterback of his calibre to be that unselfish blocking downfield," Henry said after the victory. "That's the type of guy that can have a hell of a game and don't even know any stats. All he knows is the guys he threw to and the guys who scored. The dude's just incredible. I think he's the GOAT for sure."

The 27-year-old quarterback managed a perfect passer rating last year during Week 17’s 56-19 blowout of the Miami Dolphins.

Jackson had 321 yards passing and 35 rushing yards in that victory which also clinched the division title for the Ravens in 2023.

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, one of three non-Ravens to win the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award this season when he was selected in Week 3, comes in off a strong performance of his own.

Allen threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns to lead the AFC East-leading Bills to a 34-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans to improve their record to 5-2.

The Bills now have a 2.5 game lead in a division where they are the only team over .500.

The 28-year-old has also not thrown an interception this season after finishing with a career high 18 picks last year.

“Well I think the defences, whether it was last week or two weeks ago, they’ve dropped a couple, which helps,” Allen said on Wednesday. “Just making better decisions, understanding the game plan, knowing where my answers are and utilizing my legs when I need to. Better decision making just comes with the coaching and Joe (Brady) and RC (quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry) and the quarterback room that we have. Just going out there with the mindset of trying to play smart and sound football and taking opportunities and shots when they’re there.”

Allen, who threw a season-high four touchdowns in his POTW award winning Week 3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, received an offensive boost last week when the Bills acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick for a third and a seventh round selection.

According to FanDuel, Allen heads into Week 8 as the third favourite to capture the NFL MVP Award, behind current favourite Jackson and another two-time recipient: Patrick Mahomes.

