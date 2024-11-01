The NFL season continues with Week 9 action and RedZone is ready to bring you all of the critical plays and scoring from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are eight games in the 1pm window and four games in the 4pm window as the 2024 season is LIVE on your screens and devices.

This week, a pair of running backs with seven rushing touchdowns are in the spotlight as they power their division-leading teams into marquee matchups.

James Cook Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) have taken control of the AFC East and can put a stranglehold on their division as they face the Miami Dolphins for the second time this season.

The Dolphins are 2-5 in a division that also features the 3-6 New York Jets and the 2-6 New England Patriots.

Running back James Cook comes into the matchup off his best game of the season: He ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Cook carried the ball 17 times in the win, and he also caught three passes out of the backfield for 22 yards.

The Miami native attributes his growth throughout the season to the work he’s doing off the field to prepare.

“Just watching film, knowing what you did the year prior, seeing what you could have done better and trying to fix things and that’s what I’ve done,” Cook said on Thursday. “I just want to continue to do it and keep doing it.”

The 25-year-old found the end zone twice on the ground on 71 rushing yards when the teams met in Miami in Week 2.

He also caught a touchdown pass as the Bills won 31-10.

Overall, Cook has carried the ball 99 times for 452 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

1pm on RedZone

Dallas @ Atlanta

Miami @ Buffalo

Las Vegas @ Cincinnati

LA Chargers @ Cleveland

New England @ Tennessee

Washington @ NY Giants

New Orleans @ Carolina

Denver @ Baltimore

David Montgomery Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a powerhouse in the NFC this season, and a main reason for that success is the prolific backfield they have behind quarterback Jared Goff.

Helping spearhead that attack is running back David Montgomery.

The 27-year-old found the end zone for a team-leading seventh time in Week 8 as the Lions defeated the Tennessee Titans 52-14.

He also reached into his bag of tricks to throw a touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta, who was open in the back of the end zone.

Montgomery has only been kept out of the end zone in one game this season, the Lions' 31-29 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

He also has one multiple touchdown game: An 80-yard, two-score effort against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Last season, the Cincinnati native scored 13 touchdowns in 14 games, and found the end zone twice in three playoff games as the Lions advanced to the NFC Championship.

4pm on RedZone

Jacksonville @ Philadelphia

Chicago @ Arizona

4:25pm on RedZone

Detroit @ Green Bay

LA Rams @ Seattle