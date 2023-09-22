The NFL season rolls into Week 3 and RedZone will be cooking again with all of the critical plays and scoring action from Sunday’s afternoon slate.

There are nine games in the 1pm window and three games in the 4pm window as the contenders try to separate themselves from the pretenders this season.

NFL RedZone streams LIVE Sunday at 1pm et/10am PT on TSN+.

Here are two players to watch on RedZone in Week 3:



Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 1pm ET

Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has gone over 100 yards in the first two games of the season, but has yet to record a touchdown in 2023.

Jefferson caught nine passes for 150 yards in the Vikings’ opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and followed that up with 11 receptions for 159 yards in their Week 2 setback at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jefferson almost had his first score of the year in Philadelphia, but lost control of the ball reaching for the pylon and fumbled the ball out of the end zone for a touchback.

A mistake he was not happy about.

“We were right there, if we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot we’re pretty much 2-0,” Jefferson said after the Week 2 loss. “We have to learn from our mistakes as always, going into practice, clean up the things that need to be cleaned up and fix the turnovers.”

After two weeks, Jefferson is the only player to have surpassed 300 yards in either rushing or receiving with his league-leading 309.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to explosive performances or spectacular catches.

Last season, on his way to being named Offensive Player of the Year, Jefferson went over the 100-yard mark 10 times, including an 11 catch, 223-yard performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

He also made one of the most spectacular catches you will ever see in the Vikings’ 33-30 OT victory over the Buffalo Bills.

With the team down 27-23 and facing fourth and 18 late in the fourth quarter, Jefferson made a leaping, one-handed catch while fighting off defender Cam Lewis to keep the drive alive.

Jefferson has played one career game against the Los Angeles Chargers and, in his typical fashion, posted nine catches for 143 yards. That game was in Week 10 during the 2021 season.

1pm on RedZone

Tennessee @ Cleveland

Atlanta @ Detroit

New Orleans @ Green Bay

Denver @ Miami

LA Chargers @ Minnesota

New England @ NY Jets

Buffalo @ Washington

Houston @ Jacksonville

Indianapolis @ Baltimore



Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears – 4:25pm ET

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce

After missing the first game of the season, Travis Kelce returned to action for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and immediately put a score on the board, proving that the end zone is a place that the veteran tight end knows all too well.

With his team up 7-6 in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kelce caught a pass from a scrambling Patrick Mahomes in the end zone for the major.

“They have a great defensive coordinator, you get down in the RedZone and they make you find voids in the zones,” Kelce said after the victory. “With that being said, I knew once Pat kinda broke contain where a soft spot was going to be.”

Kelce set career highs last season with 110 catches and 12 touchdowns, he amassed 1,338 yards on the way to his eighth career Pro Bowl selection.

Multi-touchdown games never go out of style and Kelce had two massive days during the 2022 season.

In Week 5 he posted all four majors in the Chiefs’ 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, a game that his team trailed 17-0.

He followed that up with a three touchdown performance in a 30-27, Week 11 victory on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, including the winning score with 31 seconds on the clock.

Kelce also has a big reputation for scoring in the playoffs.

The 33-year-old has found the end zone in six consecutive postseason games, including the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and in both of their AFC Championship appearances against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 2022 victory and the 2021 loss.

Kelce has combined with his two-time MVP QB Mahomes to post some gaudy numbers while the two have played together.

Of Kelce’s 70 career regular season touchdowns, 47 of them have been thrown by Mahomes.

The Westlake, Ohio native has also been in the news for his lightly reported and not at all hinted at relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

He addressed the dating rumours Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift in the REDZone

“It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got,” Kelce said on Thursday. “I think right now it's like that old game in school called ‘Telephone’, where everyone is just whispering in each other's ears and just hearing some random stuff.”

So are they dating?

"I threw the ball in her court. And I told her you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.'"

Seems that for now, everyone may need to calm down.

4:05pm on RedZone

Carolina @ Seattle

4:25pm on RedZone

Chicago @ Kansas City

Dallas @ Arizona