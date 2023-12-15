NFL Saturday triple-header, RedZone headline weekend action on TSN, TSN+

TSN and TSN+ have you covered with all of the action this weekend including a full slate of NFL football, NCAA Bowl games, NBA and NHL, and more.

NFL Saturday and Sunday

TSN has you covered as the NFL takes over the entire weekend beginning with a Saturday tripleheader at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Saturday begins with Nick Mullens taking the reins at pivot for the Minnesota Vikings as they take on the resilient Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals with both teams battling for a wild-card position in their respective conferences.

Watch the Vikings battle the Bengals on Saturday LIVE at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN1/3. TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Coverage then moves to Lucas Oil Stadium as Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts host Mitch Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of backup quarterbacks trying to lead their team to the playoffs.

Watch the Colts take on the Steelers on Saturday LIVE at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The day is capped off with the NFC North leading Detroit Lions facing the upstart Denver Broncos, who have won six of their last seven games.

Watch the Broncos face off against the Lions LIVE on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1/3. TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

On Sunday, you can follow all the action around the NFL with NFL RedZone with a subscription to TSN+ with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Coverage of the NFL begins on Sunday with Baker Mayfield looking to keep his Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoff hunt as they take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN1/4. TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Subscribers to TSN+ can also watch as Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears go for their third straight win as the take on Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The day then moves to State Farm Stadium as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals take on Brock Purdy and the high-powered San Francisco 49ers, who are battling for the top spot in the NFC.

Watch the Cardinals take on the 49ers LIVE on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT on TSN1/4. TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The weekend wraps up with a quarterback duel between Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on Lamar Jackson and the AFC leading Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Watch Sunday Night Football coverage beginning LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

NCAA Football Bowl Season

Bowl season begins on Saturday and TSN has you covered with a tripleheader of NCAA Football action on TSN2.

Coverage begins with the Celebration Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as Howard takes on Florida A&M beginning at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

Miami (OH) then does battle with Appalachian State at the Cure Bowl from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Florida beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

The day wraps up with the LA Bowl with the hometown UCLA taking on Boise State at SoFi Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

NBA on TSN

NBA action gets underway this weekend on Friday evening with Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors looking to sweep a back-to-back with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Watch the Raptors take on the Hawks LIVE on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Basketball fans can also get a look at the Phoenix Suns' big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal as they host Canadian RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks.

Watch the Suns battle the Knicks LIVE at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on TSN3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Coverage continues on Saturday as 2023 Northern Star Award winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder take on Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Watch the Thunder face off against the Nuggets on Saturday LIVE at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Hockey coverage on TSN, TSN+

TSN's hockey coverage begins on Friday night as Anaheim Ducks prospect Konnor Smith and the Peterborough Petes take on St. Louis Blues prospect Michael Buchinger and the Guelph Storm with a subscription to TSN+.

Viewers in the Ottawa Senators' region can watch Brady Tkachuk try to climb their way up the Atlantic Division standings as they battle Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

On Saturday, The United States looks to add to their series advantage over Hockey Canada as the Rivalry Series continues from Kitchener, Ont.

Watch Canada take on the United States on Saturday LIVE at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Regional coverage of the Senators returns on Sunday at they travel to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Viewers in the Senators' region can watch LIVE at 8 p.m. ET on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Combat sports on TSN, TSN+

AEW returns for another weekend on TSN and TSN+, starting with Rampage on TSN+ on Friday.

Stream the action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

AEW Collision is in its regular slot on Saturday, and can be watched on TSN+, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

MMA fans can also catch the preliminary round for UFC 296 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

PNC Championship on TSN

TSN has coverage of the third and fourth rounds of the PNC Championship featuring teams of golf professionals with their children.

Tiger Woods will team up with his son Charlie as part of the event's festivities.

The third round of the PNC Championship can be watched LIVE on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The final round goes Sunday, which can be viewed LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

NLL on TSN, TSN+

The NLL season continues as the Vancouver Warriors look for their first win of the season against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday.

Watch the Warriors take on the Swarm on Saturday LIVE at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Subscribers to TSN+ can watch the Saskatchewan Rush battle the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Friday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.