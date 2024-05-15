The National Football League is set to release its 2024 schedule in full with a special Wednesday evening on TSN+. Keep up with all the notable dates and marquee matchups as news from schedule release day trickles in leading up to the official announcement.

What do players look at when the schedule drops?

It's not only the fans that await the release of the 2024 NFL schedule.

Former NFL star J.J. Watt revealed what players are looking for on their side of things when the schedule first drops.

In a post on X, Watt says players check for their first game, bye week, Thursday night game, as well as any other game that might disrupt a player's routine, such as an international game or Monday night football. Watt adds players will also take a look for potential weather games, such as a game in Buffalo against the Bills in December or in Miami against the Dolphins in September.

An ode to the the NFL's previous schedule method

There was a time the NFL's schedule was made by hand. NFL Legacy takes a look back at the work of Val Pinchbeck and how he sorted through one of the more complex jobs in sports.

Marquee matchup leaks

While the league's official schedule reveal does not come for several more hours, leaks are expected throughout Wednesday. Here is a list of a few games we can expect to see unveiled later on.

Week 2 - Monday Night Football: Falcons vs. Eagles (according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz)

Week 3 - Eagles vs. Saints (according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer)

Week 4 - Ravens vs. Bills (according to Ravens reporter Kyle Phoenix)

Revenge games a storyline for schedule release

Star players taking on their former teams is always an interesting storyline.

FanDuel's Kay Adams breaks down notable revenge games headlining the 2024 schedule.

Giants appear set for Turkey Day game

New York Giants reporter Jordan Raanan of ESPN tweeted a turkey emoji Wednesday morning, indicating the Giants could be in for a Thanksgiving Day game.

It was also announced Wednesday that New York will be featured on HardKnocks: Offseason, a five-part HBO series that takes fans behind the curtain of an NFL off-season.

Falcons pay homage to NFL Street

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be going to nostalgia route as star running back Bijan Robinson teased a promo for Wednesday's release fashioned after the video game NFL Street.

The game was released in three iterations between 2004 and 2007, featuring an exaggerated and arcade style of play to counteract EA's more realistic Madden NFL franchise.

Atlanta's announcement features graphic creations of their star players and ends with a "loading screen" to make for the perfect teaser.

International dates revealed

The NFL's 2024 international stops and dates are here with three games taking place in London, one in Munich and one in Sao Paulo for the first time ever.

Here is the full list:

Friday, Sept. 6 - Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Sunday, Oct. 6 - New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England)

Sunday, Oct. 13 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England)

Sunday, Oct. 20 - New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London, England)

Sunday, Nov. 10 - New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany)

Monday Night Football opener set

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will be back on Monday Night Football to open the 2024 season, taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers and the Jets began 2023 at MetLife Stadium against the Buffalo Bills, but Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on New York's first drive, ending his season. The Jets would go on to win the game but finished the season just 6-10, missing the playoffs for the 13th season in a row.

Week 1 opener set

The NFL is continuing its tradition of having the Super Bowl winner play at home to open the following season with the Kansas City Chiefs beginning 2024 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

This already-anticipated matchup serves as a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship, which Kansas City won on the road 17-10 over Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Ravens.

The Chiefs also kicked off the 2023 season at home after winning the 2022 Super Bowl, but fell 21-20 to the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs would be just fine, winning each of their next six.

Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the matchup on their New Heights podcast.

Schedule release day is here!

Check out some of the best moments from past schedule release days as teams search for the most creative way to announce their season slate.