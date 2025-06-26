Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended for the first 10 weeks of the season, the league announced Thursday.

The suspension comes after an investigation found violations of the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

The ban will begin on Aug. 26, roster cutdown day, and extend through Nov. 11 when he will be eligible for reinstatement.

Tucker's agent, Rob Roche, released a statement later on Thursday.

"We are disappointed with the NFL's decision," he said. "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend.”

Tucker, 35, had been accused of sexual misconduct by 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists between 2012 and 2016 in a piece published in January by the Baltimore Banner.

The Houston native released a statement shortly thereafter denying all claims, calling them "unequivocally false." He later released an additional statement where he again denied the allegations, but also offered an apology.

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry," Tucker said. "I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."

Upon the initial reporting, the Ravens released a statement acknowledging the allegations.

"We are aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker," the team said. "We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

On May 5, the team released Tucker after 13 seasons in what they called "a football decision."

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

Undrafted out of Texas, Tucker appeared in 212 games for the team. A five-time first-team All-Pro, Tucker made 417 of his 468 field-goal attempts. His 89.1 per-cent completion rate is the highest in league history. Tucker also holds the mark for longest field goal made at 66 yards.

The