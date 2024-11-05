The NFL's trade deadline is set for 4pm ET as teams make their final moves to load up for the playoffs. Follow every trade with TSN's live blog and watch deadline coverage on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 3pm ET/Noon PT.

Cowboys Trade For Mingo

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2025 fourth-rounder, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Mingo, a former second-round pick in 2023, joins the Cowboys after star CeeDee Lamb sustained an AC joint sprain in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was also injured in the contest, and is expected to land on injured reserve.

Mingo has recorded 12 receptions for 121 yards and no touchdowns for the 2-7 Carolina Panthers this season.

Bengals Acquire Herbert

The Cincinnati Bengals are acquiring running back Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears in the second trade of the day.

The Bengals had a need at running back after losing Zack Moss indefinitely due to a neck injury. A seventh-round pick will be headed back to the Cincinnati in the deal.

Herbert has been limited in his role with the Bears this season, picking up 16 yards on eight carries. He had 611 rushing yards last season, adding 134 yards receiving.

Cincinnati is continuing to try to fight back from a slow start to the season and improved to 4-5 with a dominant 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Giants listening to offers on Ojulari

The New York Giants are listening in on potential trade offers for edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, reports Diana Russini of the Athletic.

Ojulari, 24, has seen an increased role in recent weeks with Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined with a wrist injury. In four games without Thibodeaux, Ojulari has recorded five sacks and 16 total tackles,

He was a second-round pick of the Giants back in 2021, and is now in the last year of his rookie deal.

With the Giants sitting at 2-7 after a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, general manager Joe Schoen could be looking to cash in on an expiring asset before he is eligible for free agency.

Lions add Smith

The Detroit Lions are acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports.

The Lions will receive Smith and seventh-round pick in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round draft picks.

Smith has five sacks and 15 tackles in nine games with the Browns this season. He had five and half sacks in 16 games last season and 10 sacks in 16 games with Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

The move will help Detroit fill the void created by Aiden Hutchinson's season-ending injury last month.

The Lions sit atop the NFC with a 7-1 record and are coming off a 24-14 win over the rival Green Bay Packers.