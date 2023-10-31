Tuesday marks the NFL's trade deadline, just ahead of the halfway mark of the season. Follow all the latest news and updates with TSN.ca's live blog.

Deadline has arrived

The NFL trade deadline has officially come and gone.

Like with other deadlines, news of trades consummated before 4pm ET can still trickle in.

Bills add Douglas

The Buffalo Bills got the secondary help they were looking for.

Ian Rapoport reports the team is acquiring defensive back Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers.

Douglas, 29, is in his seventh season and third with the Packers. In seven games in 2023, Douglas has recorded 32 tackles and an interception.

The West Virginia product won a Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson Not Expected to Move

Jaylon Johnson's trade request will go unrealized, it appears.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chicago Bears do not appear to be moving the cornerback.

After a day of exploration, Jaylon Johnson is expected to stay in Chicago, sources say. https://t.co/1k8EsFp8gq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Jones, 24, had been given permission to seek a trade with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers rumoured as potential suitors.

Lions Get Peoples-Jones from Browns

The Detroit Lions are heading into the bye with some depth added at wide receiver in the form of a hometown player.

#Browns are trading Donovan Peoples-Jones to the #Lions, source tells me — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 31, 2023

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports the team is acquiring Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns.

The addition of Peoples-Jones offsets the loss of Marvin Jones Jr., who was released by the team to attend to a family matter last week.

A Detroit native who attended Michigan, Peoples-Jones is in his fourth NFL season. In seven games in 2023, Peoples-Jones has recorded eight receptions on 18 targets for 97 yards.

Niners Acquire Young

Chase Young is headed to the Bay.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reports the San Francisco 49ers are acquiring the EDGE rusher from the Washington Commanders.

49ers just agree to a deal for Chase Young — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 31, 2023

It's the second major deal of the day for the Commanders who previously sent Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders will receive a third-round pick in 2024, according to multiple reports.

Vikings Stay Busy, Send Cleveland to Jags

The Minnesota Vikings have kept busy after the acquisition of quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports the team is acquiring a sixth-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for guard Ezra Cleveland.

Compensation: #Vikings are getting a 6th for sending guard Ezra Cleveland to the #Jaguars, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 31, 2023

Cleveland, 25, has missed the past two games with a foot sprain.

A product of Boise State, Cleveland is in his fourth NFL season and has appeared in six games this season.

No Calls to Pats on Jones

While the New England Patriots have fielded calls on veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Josh Uche, there haven't been any inquiries about their quarterback.

Despite some speculation, the Patriots have not received any trade calls for QB Mac Jones, per sources. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 31, 2023

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports that no teams have checked in on the availability of Mac Jones.

In his third year out of Alabama, Jones has thrown for 1,641 yards on 173-for-260 passing with nine touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Dobbs to Minnesota

The Arizona Cardinals are trading Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network.

Dobbs was benched on Monday after previously starting every game for Arizona this season. Either Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune will start this Sunday for Arizona.

The Vikings lost QB Kirk Cousins for the season on Sunday with a torn Achilles.

Trade! The #Cardinals are sending QB Josh Dobbs to the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



So after losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, Minnesota brings in Dobbs, who started the first eight games for Arizona. Options in the QB room alongside rookie Jaren Hall. pic.twitter.com/wW5lkX1PVg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2023

Dobbs has completed 62.8 per cent of his passes this season for 1,569 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 258 yards rushing and another three touchdowns.

Is Young Next Out the Door in DC?

After trading Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, are the Washington Commanders set to send Chase Young out the door?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team is taking calls on the impending free-agent defensive end.

Sources: The #Commanders may not be done... They are now taking calls on former No. 2 pick Chase Young. Could they trade both Montez Sweat and Young? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

In his fourth year out of Ohio State, the 24-year-old Young has recorded 15 tackles and 5.0 sacks in seven games in 2023.

Could the Panthers Finally Move Burns?

At last season's trade deadline, the Carolina Panthers didn't pull the trigger on a deal for Pro Bowler Brian Burns, despite being offered multiple first-round picks for the EDGE rusher from the Los Angeles Rams. Could this deadline be different?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports the team and the 25-year-old Burns remain far apart on extension talks with the Florida State product set to be a free agent at season's end.

While the kind of offer they got from the Rams last season is unlikely to materialize on Tuesday, the Panthers would have to listen on offers for a player on an expiring deal.

In seven games this season, Burns has 21 tackles and 5.0 sacks.

Bills Officially Add Fournette to Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of veteran running back Leonard Fournette to its practice squad.

Signed RB Leonard Fournette to the practice squad & released DT Kendal Vickers. pic.twitter.com/SsvdOd9xqP — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 31, 2023

Fournette, 28, is a six-year pro out of LSU. Originally taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2022, Fournette rushed for 668 yards on 189 carries and three touchdowns.

Who Could the Bills Target?

As mentioned earlier, the Buffalo Bills are believed to be discussing corner Jaylon Johnson with the Chicago Bears, but where else could they look ahead of 4pm ET?

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia offered a list of potential targets for the team, noting that a major addition at wide receiver - like a Davante Adams or DeAndre Hopkins - would be unlikely.

The New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson and Kendall Fuller of the Washington Commanders could be considered at corner, while a reunion with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, now with the Minnesota Vikings, also makes sense.

Bears Land Sweat

Montez Sweat is on the move.

🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources: The #Bears and #Commanders are in agreement on a massive trade for star pass-rusher Montez Sweat to land in Chicago in exchange for a 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/lyZOSMt3YG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chicago Bears have landed the defensive end from the Washington Commanders for a second-round pick.

Sweat, 27, is in his fifth season out of Mississippi State. In eight games this season, he's recorded 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

More on Johnson

As mentioned earlier, Chicago Bears corner Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade after an extension fell through.

ESPN's Ed Werder reports just who might be interested in the 24-year-old Utah product.

The #49ers and #Bills are among those discussing potential trades for #Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, per source. The #Cowboys to this point have not been involved. NFL trade deadline is 3 p.m. CT today. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 31, 2023

Werder notes the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills have been in contact with the Bears about the player with both teams seeking a boost to injury-hit secondary corps.

Evans Staying Put in Tampa?

With the NFC South looking like it will be up for grabs maybe up until Week 18, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a decision to make about four-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans.

A free agent at season's end, would the team consider moving the productive wide receiver with the threat of losing him for nothing being very real?

General manager Jason Licht answered that with an apparent "No" on Tuesday.

#Bucs GM Jason Licht on @gmfb when asked about the future in WR Mike Evans on the trading deadline day. “I'm really looking forward to Mike continuing his great career here in Tampa and extending his streak 1000 yard seasons here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Licht said. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 31, 2023

Speaking on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Licht said he hoped the Texas A&M product remained with the team going forward.

"I'm really looking forward to Mike continuing his great career here in Tampa and extending his streak of 1,000-yard seasons here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Evans, 30, is in his 10th NFL season and has hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his first nine. Through seven games in 2023, the Galveston, TX native has hauled in 33 receptions on 55 targets for 507 yards and five touchdowns.

Cowboys Unlikely to Be Active

Repeating what he's said for the past few weeks, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated on Monday that he doesn't expect anything from his team ahead of the deadline.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan just said it’s unlikely they will make a move before today’s NFL trade deadline. “I’m not seeing anything at this moment.” He said it would take some time to get a deal done. That’s unlikely at this point — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 31, 2023

"I'm not seeing anything at this moment," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, suggesting that pulling anything off would take too much time at this juncture.

The Cowboys have been involved with a couple of the bigger deadline deals in NFL history. In 1989, the team sent running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in a blockbuster that netted them a package that included three first-round picks with one turning into Emmitt Smith. Then in 2008, the Cowboys traded a first and two other picks to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Roy Williams.

Adams Hits a Wall in Vegas

Whether or not Davante Adams gets traded before Tuesday afternoon's deadline remains to be seen, but it's clear that the frustration for the three-time All-Pro receiver as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders is only continuing to mount.

In Monday night's 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, Adams recorded a single reception for 11 yards. At one point late in the game, Adams could be seen slamming down his helmet in anger.

"I honestly don't know what to say," Adams said after the game. "I wish I had the words to say something that's not going to get blown up by the media and taken out of context."

The 30-year-old Adams has three years and $90 million remaining on his current deal, but there is an out after next season. Adams is owed $17.5 million in 2024 (with a $25.35 million cap hit).

Add Gibson to Trade Candidates in DC

While the focus might be on Chase Young and Montez Sweat, add Antonio Gibson to the list of potential trade targets with the Washington Commanders.

Another name? Antonio Gibson. His role is reduced in Washington but other teams like his upside. Doesn’t mean something will get done but at least conversations — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 31, 2023

NBC Sports' JP Finlay reports that teams are having conversations about the 25-year-old running back.

A native of Stockbridge, GA, Gibson is in his fourth season out of Memphis and has found himself with limited playing time with the Commanders.

In eight games this season, Gibson has just 20 carries for 90 yards.

Gibson recorded 1,037 yards rushing with seven touchdowns in 2021.

Financial Implications of Potential Deals

Michael Ginnitti, the editor of Spotrac, a resource for contract information in pro sports, breaks down the financial implications of what a trade would mean with a number of the names rumoured to be on the block.

#NFL Trade Deadline Salaries



Defenders

DE Brian Burns: $8.8M

LB Danielle Hunter: $6.2M

DT Harrison Smith: $4.4M

LB Devin White: $6.5M

DL Montez Sweat: $6.3M

DE Chase Young: $2.9M

LB Josey Jewell: $2.7M

DL Harrison Phillips: $2.4M

CB Jaylon Johnson: $1.6M

DB Kyle Dugger: $1.5M

LB… — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 31, 2023

Any player here with multiple numbers indicates a contract that is in place past the current season.

#NFL Trade Deadline Salaries



QBs

Jacoby Brissett: $2.1M

Josh Dobbs: $833k

Jameis Winston: $647k

Trey Lance: $522k + $5.3M



RBs

Derrick Henry: $6.3M

Josh Jacobs: $5M

Saquon Barkley: $4.5M

Dalvin Cook: $3.3M

Cordarrelle Patterson: $2.3M

Ezekiel Elliott: $1.2M

Rashaad Penny: $680k — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 31, 2023

Anysalary could obviously be offset should a roster player and not draft compensation head the other way in any potential deal.

#NFL Trade Deadline Salaries



WRs

Courtland Sutton: $8M

Marquise Brown: $7.4M

Davante Adams: $3.8M + $17M

Hunter Renfrow: $3.7M

Darnell Mooney: $1.6M

Donovan Peoples-Jones: $1.5M

Jerry Jeudy: $1.4M + $13M

Adam Thielen: $835k + $4.5M

DeAndre Hopkins: $648k

Terrace Marshall: $614k — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 31, 2023

Of course, the chances of seeing of a flurry of activity are quite low.

#NFL Trade Deadline Salaries



TE

Hunter Henry: $5.7M

Mike Gesicki: $1M

Marcedes Lewis: $888k

Hayden Hurst: $600k + $5.75M



OL

Garett Bolles: $7.6M

T Trent Brown: $6.9M

G Mike Onwenu: $1.6M — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 31, 2023

Bears CB Johnson Requests a Move

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade after talks on a contract extension fell through, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Fowler notes the Bears have granted Johnson permission to find a trade before the deadline.

#Bears corner Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade, per source. Chicago granted permission to search for a new home before today’s trade deadline. The player and team negotiated a new contract last week but couldn’t come close to a deal. So, a talented corner is now available. pic.twitter.com/XCU5EsZqF2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2023

The 24-year-old, who has a career-high two interceptions already this season, was selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2020 draft.

A Look at the AFC Contenders

Four AFC teams currently sit a 6-2 in the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

The Buffalo Bills are just behind the group as the only team at 5-3.

Booger McFarland and Herm Edwards gave their picks for which 6-2 team in the AFC will finish with the top seed in the playoffs.

All eyes on Washington?

The Washington Commanders appear set to sell on Tuesday, with pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young potentially available.

John Keim of ESPN believes the Atlanta Falcons could be a landing spot for Sweat, who could be open to signing an extension with his hometown team.

Teams of course have called on Young as well. Not sure about a firm offer tho. Also: If they trade Sweat, hard to imagine Young gone as well. He's been productive; can certainly afford to keep. Why trade unless excellent value 4 him? — John Keim (@john_keim) October 31, 2023

Keim argues that the Commanders aren't likely to deal both Sweat and Young, unless the team can get strong value back in a trade.

Along with Sweat and Young, Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns could draw interest on the trade market. Burns, 25, is also currently playing out an expiring deal for the one-win Panthers.

One name to watch will be Brian Burns. Some waiting to see what happens with him before pursuing others. ... Also, again, Jacoby Brissett is valued here as a mentor to Howell -- his development is key; JB helps -- and insurance just in case. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 31, 2023



Will the Vikings replace Cousins?

The Minnesota Vikings will have to decide Tuesday whether to mortgage some of their future to try and replace Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings lost Cousins for the remainder of the season on Sunday with a torn Achilles. He suffered the injury in the second half of the team's win over the Green Bay Packers, which improved Minnesota's record to 4-4.

