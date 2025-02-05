NFL will play regular-season game in Melbourne

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFL is expanding its international footprint to Australia.

The league announced Wednesday that it will be playing a game in 2026 in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue that holds about 100,000 spectators. The Los Angeles Rams will be the home team for that game, part of a multi-year commitment to play in Melbourne.

As of the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular-season games internationally.

London will host three games next season — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium. The Browns and the New York Jets are the home teams at Tottenham; and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

The Colts are the home team for a game in Berlin at Olympic Stadium, and the Miami Dolphins will be the hosts at Real Madrid ’s venue.

___

