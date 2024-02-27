CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are raising overall ticket prices by slightly more than 4% in 2024 following a season in which they finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record and were shutout in the final two games.

The lower level seating at Bank of America Stadium will see the most significant impact, with season ticket prices increasing by an average of 7% from last year for permanent seat license owners, according to a team spokesman. The upper level seating will see a blended increase of less than 1%, with 90% of those ticket prices remaining flat.

Premium tickets, which includes club seats and suites, will increase based on the terms in their contracts.

The team did not release the new actual cost of a season ticket by section, except to say the most affordable season ticket package is $510 — the same as last season.

The Panthers struggled through the 2023 season after spending the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina sent top wide receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks to the Chicago Bears in order to move up in the draft and get Young, including what turned out to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

Frustration and apathy reigned among Carolina fans last season, and head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer were fired.

The Panthers faced half-empty stadiums near the end of the season and, in the case of a home game against Dallas, a crowd filled with mostly Cowboys fans.

According to research conducted by the team, Panthers ranked 19th in the 32-team NFL in non-premium ticket pricing in 2023 and still expect to remain comparable this season despite the 4% increase. The team says its research indicates that 93% of NFL teams are increasing ticket prices for 2024 with four teams still yet to release pricing information.

PSL owners will receive an email notice on Tuesday detailing the changes in ticket pricing.

The team says PSL owners have until May 1 to renew their season tickets. Those who sign up for a payment play or pay in full before April 1 will be eligible to win an all-inclusive trip to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.



