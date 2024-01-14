New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills game will be played despite severe weather continuing throughout much of Sunday in Western New York.

"The game will not be pushed back again... I have talked to NFL commissioner... there are fans that have walked to the stadium to begin shoveling," Hochul said.

“The game will not be pushed back again … I have talked to NFL commissioner … there are fans that have walked to the stadium to begin shovelling.” — NY Governor Kathy Hocul. #NFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 14, 2024

She added conditions at game-time Monday will be a "far better dynamic" than had the game taken place on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz also said Sunday afternoon the game would be held, adding parking availability may be reduced due to the volume of snow around Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The NFL announced the original postponement Saturday afternoon.

Watch the game LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.