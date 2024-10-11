Packers' Doubs says he needs to communicate better, discusses suspension for first time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs didn't go into specifics Friday about his absence from two practices last week and a subsequent one-game suspension, but he acknowledged he needed to communicate better.

“I absolutely wish I would’ve handled things differently,” Doubs said while speaking to reporters for the first time since returning to practice this week.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said Doubs is expected to play Sunday when the Packers (3-2) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-3).

Doubs didn’t attend the Packers’ practices on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The Packers announced Oct. 5 that Doubs would be serving a one-game suspension for what they described as conduct detrimental to the team. The Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-19 without Doubs the next day.

“There’s just some things I have going on off the field,” Doubs said. “I just had to make sure that I had that under control.”

Doubs said he did address the team after returning to practice this week.

The 2022 fourth-round pick from Nevada said his absence from two practices didn’t have anything to do with wanting a bigger role in the offense. He also said that he hadn’t requested a trade.

“I’m just thankful that I’m still here,” Doubs said. “It’s a great staff, great players and great support.”

LaFleur said he likes the way Doubs has responded since returning to practice.

“He’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said. “He’s gone in, worked, just done a great job.”

Doubs has 12 catches for 169 yards and no touchdowns so far this season. Doubs had 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season last year, and he followed that up by totaling 10 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown in Green Bay’s two playoff games.

Doubs’ teammates expressed support for him this week and said they didn’t expect this incident to cause a distraction.

“I think everybody handled it good,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “We don’t really know what he’s got going on. We just know that he wasn’t here. So we all support him, we’re all here for him. We let things play out how they did.”

NOTES: TE Luke Musgrave was placed on injured reserve Friday with an ankle issue, meaning he must miss at least the Packers’ next four games. Musgrave has five catches for 22 yards this season. … The Packers signed TE John FitzPatrick from the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad to their active roster. FitzPatrick played nine games for the Falcons last year and had one catch for 12 yards.

