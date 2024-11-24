CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has been transported to Carolinas Medical Center for further observations after suffering a neck injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He will not return to the game.

Sanders caught a 10-yard pass near the sideline before being upended by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. He flipped in the air and landed on the back of his head and remained on the ground for several minutes as teammates gathered around him.

Sanders was put on a backboard and taken to the locker room. He appeared to raise his arms with a trainer's hand draped on top of them as he left the field.

The Panthers trailed 20-6 at the time.

Sanders had three catches for 49 yards before the injury.

