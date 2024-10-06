DENVER (AP) — When Pat Surtain II was about to sign his colossal contract extention that briefly made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, coach Sean Payton said he wanted to see even more out of his superstar.

As in more takeaways.

Surtain delivered with a pair of interceptions Sunday in the Denver Broncos' 34-18 rout of the injury-riddled Las Vegas Raiders.

He returned the first one for a 100-yard touchdown that erased an early 10-0 deficit and his second one set up another touchdown as the Broncos (3-2) snapped an eight-game skid against the Raiders (2-3).

“It didn’t start off well,” Denver coach Sean Payton said, “but we bounced back.”

In a big way, thanks to Surtain's big day.

It began with a jersey swap with Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey, who was participating in the Broncos' alumni weekend and throwback festivities honoring the franchise's first Super Bowl team in 1977 led by Class of 2024 Hall of Fame linebacker and “Orange Crush” conductor Randy Gradishar.

“That jersey swap was legendary,” Surtain said. “That's something that I've always wanted to have in the inventory.”

Along with a game like this.

Not only did the signage, field and scoreboards feature throwback vibes, but so did Denver’s stout defense which held the Raiders to just 5 yards rushing after halftime.

The Raiders scored on Brock Bowers’ 57-yard touchdown catch and Daniel Carlson’s 40-yard field goal and were threatening to take a 17-3 lead when Gardner Minshew, who completed his first nine passes for 115 yards, rolled to his left on first-and-goal from the 5 and had Bowers open.

His throw sailed over Bowers’ head and Surtain caught it at his own goal line and took off down the Denver sideline.

The only Raider who had a chance to prevent the turnaround touchdown was Minshew, but he was bowled over by rookie linebacker Jonah Ellis 35 yards downfield and Surtain trotted into the end zone with the ball held high.

“I caught the ball and saw a full head of green grass,” Surtain recounted, "and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is a touchdown.’”

His heart sank, however, when he turned around in the end zone and saw a flag.

“I was worried. I was scared. And I was tired,” said Surtain, whose concerns were quickly allayed when the referee ruled there was no foul on the return.

“It definitely swung the game,” Minshew said. "And obviously I can’t do that to our team, put us in a bad spot. That swing was definitely on me. ... I thought we got off to a good start, and then I killed our momentum with the pick six.”

Rookie Bo Nix, coming off a victory over the Jets despite throwing for just 60 yards, had a breakout day with a pair of TD throws after coming into the game with just one. He also ran for a score as Denver scored 34 unanswered points.

Completing passes to a franchise-record 11 players, Nix finished 19 of 27 for 206 yards, two TDs and no interceptions as the Broncos secured their first win over the Raiders since Dec. 29, 2019.

First-year starter Riley Moss also intercepted Minshew, his first career interception coming one week after his first career fumble recovery and two weeks after the first forced fumble of his two years as a pro.

It also ended Minshew's day.

He was replaced by Aidan O'Connell with Las Vegas trailing 20-10. Minshew, who was missing superstar Davante Adams (ankle) for the second straight week, finished 12 of 17 for 137 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and a pair of sacks after completing his first nine passes for 115 yards.

His 10th went 100 yards in the other direction, the second-longest interception return in team history behind only Aqib Talib’s 103-yarder against Dallas in 2017.

“It was a big momentum swing, for sure,” said Raiders star defender Maxx Crosby, who had a pair of sacks despite a tender ankle. “As a defense, as a unit, we talked about being the engine. And so regardless of the situation, we’ve got to be able to respond. But yeah, we weren’t good enough. We’ll be better.”

O’Connell went 10 of 20 for 94 yards and an interception. Surtain intercepted O'Connell's first pass of his second series, giving Nix the ball back at the Las Vegas 39 shortly after the rookie QB's 1-yard keeper made it 27-10, and Nix promptly hit Josh Reynolds for a 9-yard score.

“We got short fields,” Nix said, crediting Denver's defense on a day the Broncos' offense converted just 3 of 12 third downs.

Vexed Vegas

Adams was among five injured Raiders who sat this one out, and the Raiders' offense may have a harder time breaking out of its funk as Adams this week made it clear he'd rather play for another organization.

Off the hook

The Broncos took a 13-10 halftime lead on Wil Lutz's 44-yard field goal with no time left. It was a do-over after he was wide left from 59 yards. But Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was whistled for a 15-yard personal foul for leaping over the snapper, giving Lutz a second try.

Injuries

Raiders DT Christian Wilkins also got a sack but he sat out the second half with a foot injury. ... Broncos C Matt Wattenberg left in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury. ... RT Alex Palczewski (ankle) was replaced by Matt Peart in the second half. Palczewski has been starting in place of Mike McGlinchey (knee).

Up next

Raiders: Host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Broncos: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl