Patrick Mahomes earned his third career Super Bowl MVP award as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Mahomes finished with 333 yards passing on 34 completions with two touchdowns. He also added 66 yards rushing on nine carries.

The Chiefs entered the second half trailing 10-3, but Mahomes came alive in the second half, throwing both of his touchdowns.

He led the Chiefs on a game-tying drive as the clock expired in the fourth quarter, and after the 49ers kicked a successful field goal on the opening drive of overtime, Mahomes led his Chiefs down the field for the game-winning score.

“Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs,” Mahomes said after the game. "Just know that.”

Mahomes converted one fourth-down play and multiple third-and-longs on the 14-play, 75-yard game-winning drive.

With their win, the Chiefs become the first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.