Mahomes earns third Super Bowl MVP in third Super Bowl victory
Patrick Mahomes earned his third career Super Bowl MVP award as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.
Mahomes finished with 333 yards passing on 34 completions with two touchdowns. He also added 66 yards rushing on nine carries.
The Chiefs entered the second half trailing 10-3, but Mahomes came alive in the second half, throwing both of his touchdowns.
He led the Chiefs on a game-tying drive as the clock expired in the fourth quarter, and after the 49ers kicked a successful field goal on the opening drive of overtime, Mahomes led his Chiefs down the field for the game-winning score.
“Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs,” Mahomes said after the game. "Just know that.”
Mahomes converted one fourth-down play and multiple third-and-longs on the 14-play, 75-yard game-winning drive.
With their win, the Chiefs become the first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.