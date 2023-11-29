Coverage of the 2023 NFL season continues on TSN and TSN+ with the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs rolling into Green Bay to take on Jordan Love and the Packers on Sunday Night Football on TSN.

Week 13 action kicks off on Thursday Night Football with the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Dallas Cowboys and runs all the way through Sunday with a pair of games on TSN and RedZone streaming on TSN+ and capped off by Monday Night Football.

Seahawks look to rebound from Thanksgiving loss

After falling to the San Francisco 49ers 31-13 on American Thanksgiving, Geno Smith and the Seahawks look to remain in the playoff hunt against the Cowboys.

Smith, who entered last Thursday's game fresh off a tri cep injury that he suffered in the Seahawks' Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams, threw for 180 yards and an interception.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off his best performance of the season, throwing four touchdowns and 331 yards against the Washington Commanders earlier in the day.

The Cowboys also had a record-setting day against the Commanders as DaRon Bland took his fifth pick-six of the season to break a record he shared with Eric Allen (1993), Ken Houston (1971), and Jim Kearney (1972).

NFL Sunday action headlined by RedZone on TSN+

TSN and TSN+ also have you covered with two games during the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. window.

Coming off a Thanksgiving loss of their own, the Detroit Lions take on the New Orleans Saints in an all-NFC matchup.

Jared Goff and the Lions are coming off a Thanksgiving game to forget as the former California Golden Bear was sacked three times and lost three fumbles against their division rival Packers.

After entering Week 12 riding a three-game win streak, the Lions (8-3) look to avoid back-to-back losses for the fist time this season.

Sitting tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the head of the NFC South's table, the Saints look to snap a two-game skid and get back in the win column.

On TSN+, the Pittsburgh Steelers look to keep rolling in the wake of the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Steelers parted ways with Canada following their Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns, in a game where the Steelers' offence amassed 249 total yards.

The Steelers responded in Week 12 as quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

After winning in Kyler Murray's return under centre, the Cards (2-10) have lost two straight and are currently slated to pick second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Coverage stays in the NFC in the afternoon window as the Carolina Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after firing head coach Frank Reich on Monday.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor takes over the head coaching duties and hopes to avoid the team's fifth straight loss.

Rookie Bryce Young has struggled in his first season, throwing for 1,877 yards and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions in 10 games with the Panthers this season.

At 4-7, the Buccaneers are on the outside looking in and look to break out of their second losing slump of the season.

Chiefs head to the Frozen Tundra on SNF

With the AFC crown still up for grabs, the Chiefs enter Week 13 coming off a come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mahomes and the Chiefs trailed rookie Aidan O'Connell's Raiders by a pair of touchdowns and rallied in the second half to win 31-17.

Mahomes finished the game 27 of 34 passing for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Isiah Pacheco chipped in with 55 rushing yards and two majors.

Love is also coming off a statement game as he posted his third three-touchdown performance of the season against the Lions.

The Utah State product completed 22 passes for 268 yards and rushed for 39 on three carries.

Burrow-less Bengals take on Jaguars on MNF

With quarterback Joe Burrow recovering from wrist surgery, Jake Browning is in line for his second start of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Browning completed 19 passes for a touchdown and an interception in his first start against the Steelers.

The 27-year-old from the University of Washington saw action in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 68 yards and a touchdown after entering the game in relief of Burrow.

The Jaguars enter Monday night having created some separation at the top of the division between them and the Houston Texans.

Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for a season-high 364 yards in the contest to go with a touchdown and interception.