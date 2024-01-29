Patrick Mahomes appeared in just one game in his first season, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm since then.

Mahomes filled in for regular starter Alex Smith in Week 17 of the 2017 season and guided the Chiefs to a win over the Denver Broncos.

The 10th-overall pick in the 2017 draft began a new era for the Chiefs as the full-time starter in 2018.

Mahomes has guided the Chiefs to six straight AFC Championship Games since taking the reins, and Super Bowl LVIII will be his fourth appearance in the big dance in the past five years.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots stood in the way in 2018 as they topped Kansas City in the AFC Championship and went on to beat the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and the Chiefs had different plans the following season, beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs once again fell to their nemesis, Brady, in the 2020 title game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not reach the final in the 2021 season. But they now return to the Super Bowl as defending champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Mahomes, 28, and now in his seventh NFL season, will look to add to his impressive resume in a Super Bowl rematch with the 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The Texas Tech product is just one of four starting quarterbacks – along with Brady, Joe Montana, and Peyton Manning – to have two MVP awards and two Super Bowl wins.

The Chiefs can also become the NFL’s first repeat champion in 19 years.

2023 season stats

Mahomes passed for 4,183 yards (sixth in the NFL), 27 touchdowns (eighth), 14 interceptions and was eighth overall with a quarterback rating of 63.0 in 16 games.



Career Stats

Over 96 regular-season games, Mahomes has passed for 28,424 yards, 219 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.



Playoff stats

Mahomes has appeared in 17 playoff games, with 4,802 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.