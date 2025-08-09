GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spent some time before Saturday's preseason game running up and down the Kansas City Chiefs sideline, yelling, jumping and psyching himself up for his first game action since last season's Super Bowl.

He was ready — for all 48 seconds of it.

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champ entering his ninth season, took advantage of a short field after the Arizona Cardinals fumbled the opening kickoff, hitting Jason Brownlee for a 1-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead less than one minute into the game.

Arizona rallied for a 20-17 win over Kansas City in the preseason opener for both teams.

Mahomes said coach Andy Reid told him before the game that he'd play just one series, but it was an even shorter night than he imagined.

“One series turned into one throw,” Mahomes said, grinning.

The TD pass was Mahomes' only completion of the game, ending a brief, effective outing. Backup Gardner Minshew took over on the next series and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Harrison Butker made a 58-yard field goal.

Mahomes' final line: 1-for-1 passing for 1 yard and one touchdown. The three-time defending AFC champions were playing for the first time since losing last season's Super Bowl 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There were some good things,” Reid said. “I thought the (starters) played well when they were in, they were sharp. After that, we were too sloppy. Too many penalties, going backward.”

While Kansas City got off to a good start, Arizona did not.

The Cardinals fumbled their first two kickoff returns, though they recovered the second one. Kyler Murray — playing in his first preseason game since 2021 — was intercepted on the offense's opening drive on a pass intended for second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Murray's second drive was hindered when tight end Tip Reiman was called for a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. The miscue was part of the reason the Cardinals had to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Chad Ryland.

Murray chose to remain positive about the outing, saying that even with the mistakes, it was good to get on the field and play at game speed.

“You can’t replicate it in practice, moving around with the speed that you’re moving, going left to right, lateral, bodies moving. I had fun. I had a lot of fun out there,” Murray said.

Murray played two drives, completing 7 of 8 passes for 96 yards and the interception. Tight end Trey McBride caught one pass for 21 yards and Harrison had a catch for 15 yards.

The Cardinals trailed 14-3 early but Emari Demercado caught a 43-yard touchdown pass to cut the margin to 14-10. Xavier Weaver caught a 1-yard touchdown pass that gave the Cardinals a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Both touchdowns were thrown by Arizona's new backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed 5 of 8 passes for 81 yards. The Cardinals outgained the Chiefs 355 yards to 249.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon echoed Murray's positive outlook, even after the early mistakes.

“The team — not just Kyler — understood why we're doing what we're doing tonight,” Gannon said. "They were excited to get under the lights. That's the AFC champs coming in here. Andy Reid — Hall of Fame coach. They were excited to play a really good team, get lathered up and bang a little on someone other than themselves.

“It was good to see our guys ready to roll.”

The Cardinals — who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021 — finished last season with an 8-9 record, which was a four-win improvement over the previous season. Arizona revamped its defensive front during the offseason, adding Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.

Injuries

Chiefs: Cornerback Jaylen Watson (concussion protocol) left the game in the first half. Safety Deon Bush (Achilles tendon) was carted off the field in the second quarter.

Cardinals: Gannon said postgame that offensive lineman Christian Jones had a knee injury.

Up next

Chiefs: visit the Seahawks on Friday, Aug. 15.

Cardinals: visit the Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 16.

