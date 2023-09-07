The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs lead the Detroit Lions 14-7 at the end of the first half in Thursday's 2023 NFL season opener.

Patrick Mahomes ended the half 12-of-17 for 147 yards passing with two touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 27 yards.

The Lions pulled off a fake punt deep in their own territory and eventually got the first touchdown of the 2023 season when Jared Goff hooked up with Amon-Ra St. Brown late in the opening quarter.

But the Chiefs came right back as Mahomes led Kansas City down the field and found Rashee Rice in the endzone to even things up just over three minutes into the second quarter.

The Lions looked like they were about to answer mid-way through the frame but wide receiver Josh Reynolds fumbled, giving the Chiefs the ball on their own seven yard-line, though Kansas City was forced to punt soon after.

Kansas City made good on their next opportunity however as Mahomes hooked up with tight end Blake Bell -- who was in for an injured Travis Kelce -- for their second TD of the night.

Kelce came into Thursday's game questionable but was ultimately announced as inactive prior to kickoff with a bone bruise in his knee. All-Pro pass rusher Chris Jones was also out of the lineup Monday as he continues to hold out for contract reasons.

The Chiefs will receive the ball to begin the second half.