ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — There's nothing new about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs having a dynamic offense, but this year's training camp presents a new opportunity for Kansas City to sharpen its attack.

Mahomes has to face a defense that was the higher-ranked side of the ball for the Chiefs last season.

“Going against one of, if not the best defense in the National Football League with (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) and them — I felt like guys have done a great job of building,” Mahomes said. “And we’ll continue to get better and better with building chemistry as camp goes on.”

Last season, Kansas City won its third of the past five Super Bowls with unprecedented balance. Mahomes' unit was ranked ninth in the NFL and Spagnuolo's defense was second.

It was the first season since coach Andy Reid arrived in 2013 that the Chiefs were ranked in the top 10 for both defense and offense.

The goal for the Chiefs this season is to maintain that consistency on both sides of the ball.

“We need to get better, just strive to get better, coaches and players,” Reid said. “If you can just keep the hammer down and keep working and detailing your work and not worrying about what’s going on a play down the way here, just focus on what your job is and get it down, I think you have a chance to get better.”

And Reid, who oversees the offense, made clear he will continue to innovate.

“We’ve added some new things,” Reid said, “and the coaches are working on detailing all that and the players are working hard to this point.”

For the Chiefs' defensive players, going against Mahomes at every practice and knowing he complimented the unit provides inspiration and motivation.

“That’s definitely a great thing for someone like him to give us praise and show us some, not just respect, but also show us some love, on the back end,” safety Bryan Cook said. “Obviously, this is an offense-driven league, but having our quarterback being who he is and to still give us our props day in and day out.

“And obviously competing against us every day we can learn from him, too. I can ask him certain questions like, ‘Hey what did you see? What are you reading?’ Things like that to help us get the job done at the end of the day.”

Defensive end George Karlaftis agreed.

“They’re making us better every single day,” Karlaftis said.

NOTES: CB Kelvin Joseph (hamstring) and OT Wanya Morris (shoulder) left practice early. ... LB Nick Bolton (elbow) and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) didn’t practice Friday. ... The Chiefs worked on goal-line situations during 11-on-11 drills. “Good work, a lot of red-zone work today,” Reid said. “That benefits you, obviously, in important situations there once you get inside that red zone to make sure you’re accurate with all your assignments.”

